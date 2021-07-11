×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tickets

Ticket Information

We are now a player only event and unfortunately spectators will not be permitted due to COVID-19.

If you have already purchased tickets for the 2020 tournament, please check your e-mail and the ticket system for more information. Please contact championship@tpccolorado.com with any questions.

We invite you to follow along via our social channels this year and join us in person next year for the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes!