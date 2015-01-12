|Dates
|Tournament
|Location
|Jan 12 - 15
|
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
Sandals Emerald Bay GC, Great Exuma, BAH
|Jan 19 - 22
|
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar
Royal Blue Golf Club, Nassau, BAH
|Jan 30 - Feb 2
|
Panama Championship
Panama GC, Panama City, PAN
|Feb 6 - 9
|
Country Club de Bogota Championship
Country Club de Bogota-Lagos, Bogota, COL
|Feb 13 - 16
|
LECOM Suncoast Classic
Lakewood National GC, Lakewood Ranch, FL
|Feb 27 - Mar 1
|
El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA
|Mar 19 - 22
|
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS
Le Triomphe G&CC, Broussard, LA
|Mar 26 - 29
|
Lake Charles Championship
Country Club at Golden Nugget, Lake Charles, LA
|Apr 2 - 5
|
Savannah Golf Championship
Landings Club - Deer Creek GC, Savannah, GA
|Apr 16 - 19
|
Veritex Bank Championship
Texas Rangers GC, Arlington, TX
|Apr 23 - 26
|
Huntsville Championship
The Ledges, Huntsville, AL
|Apr 30 - May 3
|
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Nashville, TN
|May 7 - 10
|
KC Golf Classic
Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, MO
|May 14 - 17
|
Visit Knoxville Open
Holston Hills CC, Knoxville, TN
|May 21 - 24
|
Evans Scholars Invitational
The Glen Club, Glenview, IL
|May 28 - 31
|
REX Hospital Open
The CC at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, NC
|Jun 4 - 7
|
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
Thornblade Club, Greer, SC
|Jun 11 - 14
|
Live and Work in Maine Open
Falmouth Country Club, Falmouth, ME
|Jun 18 - 21
|
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth
Crestview CC, Wichita, KS
|Jun 25 - 28
|
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT
|Jul 9 - 12
|
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
TPC Colorado, Berthoud, CO
|Jul 16 - 19
|
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, IL
|Jul 23 - 26
|
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
Highland Springs CC, Springfield, MO
|Jul 30 - Aug 2
|
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet
The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, NE
|Aug 6 - 9
|
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz
Pumpkin Ridge GC - W. Hollow, North Plains, OR
|Aug 13 - 16
|
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco
Hillcrest CC, Boise, ID
|Aug 20 - 23
|
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
OSU GC - Scarlet Course, Columbus, OH
|Aug 27 - 30
|
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
Victoria National GC, Newburgh, IN
