ALL TOURNAMENTS: 2019 Season

Dates Tournament Location  
Jan 12 - 15 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

Sandals Emerald Bay GC,  Great Exuma,  BAH 

Jan 19 - 22 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar

Royal Blue Golf Club,  Nassau,  BAH 

Jan 30 - Feb 2 Panama Championship

Panama GC,  Panama City,  PAN 

Feb 6 - 9 Country Club de Bogota Championship

Country Club de Bogota-Lagos,  Bogota,  COL 

Feb 13 - 16 LECOM Suncoast Classic

Lakewood National GC,  Lakewood Ranch,  FL 

Feb 27 - Mar 1 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA

Mar 19 - 22 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS

Le Triomphe G&CC,  Broussard,  LA 

Mar 26 - 29 Lake Charles Championship

Country Club at Golden Nugget,  Lake Charles,  LA 

Apr 2 - 5 Savannah Golf Championship

Landings Club - Deer Creek GC,  Savannah,  GA 

Apr 16 - 19 Veritex Bank Championship

Texas Rangers GC,  Arlington,  TX 

Apr 23 - 26 Huntsville Championship

The Ledges,  Huntsville,  AL 

Apr 30 - May 3 Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation

Nashville Golf & Athletic Club,  Nashville,  TN 

May 7 - 10 KC Golf Classic

Blue Hills Country Club,  Kansas City,  MO 

May 14 - 17 Visit Knoxville Open

Holston Hills CC,  Knoxville,  TN 

May 21 - 24 Evans Scholars Invitational

The Glen Club,  Glenview,  IL 

May 28 - 31 REX Hospital Open

The CC at Wakefield Plantation,  Raleigh,  NC 

Jun 4 - 7 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation

Thornblade Club,  Greer,  SC 

Jun 11 - 14 Live and Work in Maine Open

Falmouth Country Club,  Falmouth,  ME 

Jun 18 - 21 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth

Crestview CC,  Wichita,  KS 

Jun 25 - 28 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

Oakridge Country Club,  Farmington,  UT 

Jul 9 - 12 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

TPC Colorado,  Berthoud,  CO 

Jul 16 - 19 Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS

Panther Creek Country Club,  Springfield,  IL 

Jul 23 - 26 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

Highland Springs CC,  Springfield,  MO 

Jul 30 - Aug 2 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet

The Club at Indian Creek,  Omaha,  NE 

Aug 6 - 9 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz

Pumpkin Ridge GC - W. Hollow,  North Plains,  OR 

Aug 13 - 16 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco

Hillcrest CC,  Boise,  ID 

Aug 20 - 23 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

OSU GC - Scarlet Course,  Columbus,  OH 

Aug 27 - 30 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

Victoria National GC,  Newburgh,  IN 

