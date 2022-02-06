|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER UP
|SCORE
|2004
|Jimmy Walker
|273
|278
|2005
|Vance Veazey
|272
|273
|--
|--
|--
|273
|--
|--
|--
|273
|--
|--
|--
|273
|2006
|Tripp Isenhour
|269
|272
|--
|--
|--
|272
|--
|--
|--
|272
|2007
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|274
|276
|--
|--
|--
|276
|--
|--
|--
|276
|2008
|Scott Dunlap
|277
|278
|--
|--
|--
|278
|2009
|Vance Veazey
|273
|273
|2010
|Fran Quinn
|265
|267
|2011
|Mathew Goggin
|269
|271
|--
|--
|--
|271
|2012
|Edward Loar
|276
|277
|--
|--
|--
|277
|--
|--
|--
|277
|--
|--
|--
|277
|2013
|Kevin Foley
|272
|273
|2014
|Carlos Ortiz
|268
|272
|2015
|Mathew Goggin
|269
|273
|2016
|Ryan Armour
|268
|271
|2017
|Andrew Putnam
|267
|267
|2018
|Scott Langley
|273
|275
|--
|--
|--
|275
|2019
|Michael Gligic
|272
|273
|2020
|Davis Riley
|270
|271
|2022
|Carson Young
|272
|273
|--
|--
|--
|273
|--
|--
|--
|273