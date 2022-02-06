×
PAST WINNERS

  • YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER UP SCORE
    2004 Jimmy Walker 273 Tom Scherrer 278
    2005 Vance Veazey 272 Shane Bertsch 273
    -- -- -- Jim McGovern 273
    -- -- -- Jon Mills 273
    -- -- -- Camilo Villegas 273
    2006 Tripp Isenhour 269 Kevin Gessino-Kraft 272
    -- -- -- Parker McLachlin 272
    -- -- -- Brenden Pappas 272
    2007 Miguel Angel Carballo 274 Hunter Haas 276
    -- -- -- Jim McGovern 276
    -- -- -- Patrick Sheehan 276
    2008 Scott Dunlap 277 Arjun Atwal 278
    -- -- -- Jeff Klauk 278
    2009 Vance Veazey 273 Garrett Willis 273
    2010 Fran Quinn 265 Brian Smock 267
    2011 Mathew Goggin 269 Alistair Presnell 271
    -- -- -- Darron Stiles 271
    2012 Edward Loar 276 Ryan Armour 277
    -- -- -- Luke List 277
    -- -- -- Cameron Percy 277
    -- -- -- Brian Smock 277
    2013 Kevin Foley 272 Mathew Goggin 273
    2014 Carlos Ortiz 268 Jason Gore 272
    2015 Mathew Goggin 269 Harold Varner III 273
    2016 Ryan Armour 268 Kyle Thompson 271
    2017 Andrew Putnam 267 Chris Baker 267
    2018 Scott Langley 273 Rafael Campos 275
    -- -- -- Edward Loar 275
    2019 Michael Gligic 272 Xinjun Zhang 273
    2020 Davis Riley 270 Roberto Díaz 271
    2022 Carson Young 272 Brandon Matthews 273
    -- -- -- Jimmy Stanger 273
    -- -- -- Carl Yuan 273