Tickets for the 2022 tournament are available on our website. Please click here for more details.

FREE Admission for U.S. Active Duty and U.S. Military Retirees with a Valid Military ID shown at the ticket sales window.

FREE Admission for anyone 15 years and under when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

FREE Admission for PGA TOUR, Champions Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, PGA TOUR China, PGA of America or LPGA members and staff and members of their immediate family accompanying them in person upon presentation of their current credentials

FREE Admission for members of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, Golf Course Builders Association of America, the Club Managers Association of America and the American Society of Golf Course Architects.