  • COURSE

    University of Georgia Golf Course

    Course Par Value: 71 • Course Yardage: 7,240 yards
    The University of Georgia Golf Course is as beautiful to look at as it is challenging to play. Renovated by Love Golf Design, Inc. in 2006, this par 71 Robert Trent Jones layout is physically demanding, not only because of the hilly terrain, but also because of its typical Jones' design - strategically placed bunkers which guard the landing areas and large, undulating greens. The exciting layout requires forced carry approach shots on five holes and the challenging greens provide a variety of hole locations and a certain test on every putt.

    Originally developed in 1968 to serve the university community, the course operates under the Division of Auxiliary Services and is self-supporting. Set on the beautiful campus of The University of Georgia, the 18-hole public course provides affordable, first-rate facilities and services to students, staff, alumni, and guests.

    The facility also serves as host to numerous competitions throughout the year, including the annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic. The University Golf Course has hosted SEC Championships for men and women and the Women's NCAA Championships three times.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 466  
    2 4 440  
    3 3 210  
    4 4 473  
    5 4 455  
    6 4 356  
    7 5 556  
    8 3 190  
    9 4 443  
    10 4 469  
    11 4 356  
    12 5 561  
    13 3 191  
    14 4 418  
    15 4 422  
    16 3 179  
    17 5 567  
    18 4 488  