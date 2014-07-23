|
Originally developed in 1968 to serve the university community, the course operates under the Division of Auxiliary Services and is self-supporting. Set on the beautiful campus of The University of Georgia, the 18-hole public course provides affordable, first-rate facilities and services to students, staff, alumni, and guests.
The facility also serves as host to numerous competitions throughout the year, including the annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic. The University Golf Course has hosted SEC Championships for men and women and the Women's NCAA Championships three times.
|HOLE
|PAR
|YARDS
|1
|4
|466
|2
|4
|440
|3
|3
|210
|4
|4
|473
|5
|4
|455
|6
|4
|356
|7
|5
|556
|8
|3
|190
|9
|4
|443
|10
|4
|469
|11
|4
|356
|12
|5
|561
|13
|3
|191
|14
|4
|418
|15
|4
|422
|16
|3
|179
|17
|5
|567
|18
|4
|488
