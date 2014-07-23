Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7781

Traditional Design The Love Golf Design team shares a love of the game and a respect for the traditions of golf course design - blending artistry and vision with a common sense design approach. Today, advancements in construction methods allow for wholesale landscape changes. However, it's really the natural subtleties of design that set a course apart. Kinderlou Forest has taken advantage of all the land had to offer. As with traditional designs of days past, there wasn't a lot of earth moving here. Instead, the land is used to incorporate traditional playing strategies - there's more than one way to play and enjoy each hole. The design style of Kinderlou contains elements of famed golf course architects like Donald Ross, with runoffs around the greens into chipping areas, and bunkers that create distance illusions. From Seth Raynor and C.B. Macdonald, here you'll find sharper lines and more squared-off greens and bunkers. "The Langdale Company provided us with a beautiful piece of ground on which to work and, equally important, the freedom to create what we believe will be a truly outstanding golf experience. We like to combine the classic design features we've seen before with the unique characteristics of the land to create memorable, natural looking golf courses." - Love Golf Design

Course Overview With a championship length of 7781 yards the course at Kinderlou Golf Club will challenge your skills. With varied topography and a design committed to the natural flow of the land, the course will inspire you as well. Front Nine On the front nine you find yourself in a pine forest with an understory accented with dogwoods. The frontnine combines flat, long holes set in a a planted pine forest with rolling terrain that begins at Hole 5, and a mix of pine trees and hardwoods bringing the course around full circle. . Back Nine By the time you get to Hole 12, you find yourself in a pine forest with an understory accented with dogwoods. The back nine feature wide open holes with long-range views. Plenty of mature hardwoods adorn the landscape. A creek along numbers 11, 12 and 13, the deep ravine on number 11 and changes in elevation are most dramatic here. You won't soon forget playing around the ravine.

HOLE PAR YARDS

1 4 445 Hole 1 features a hard left to right sloping fairway and an uphill second shot. A creek runs along the front of the tees and large oaks can be found around both the tee boxes and the green. You'll also find Bear Lake to the right of the fairway making this one of the more picturesque holes of the course.

2 5 566 A classic par 5 that should be reachable in two by the longer hitters and provide multiple options of play the shorter hitter. The tee shot is slightly downhill with a fairly flat lay-up and an uphill second shot. A pine forest is to the left of the elevated tees. Bear lake and a large sand trap make up the right side of the fairway and a hardwood forest is to the right of the green.

3 4 469 Arriving at hole 3, you find yourself in the middle of a mature pine forest. A long gauntlet of majestic pines and ample green space frames the hole. The wide-side of the fairway to the right looks inviting from the tee, but leaves a longer approach and presents the possibility of tree difficulty. The hole turns right to left and the tee shot is slightly downhill, with a flat second shot.

4 4 466 Hole 4 presents a dramatic, downhill tee shot with a blind landing area. There is a sharp dogleg left to right. The hole is relatively flat. A creek runs through this area of pine trees mixed with dogwoods. Once again, you'll find ample green space along the fairway. The creek is definitely in play when going directly for any flagstick cut on the left side of the green.

5 5 580 This is a three shot hole for all but the longest hitters. Don't be tempted to cut the corner on this long, flat, double-dogleg par 5, as the meandering creek down the left awaits any errant shot from the tee. Much like the previous hole, here, you'll find dogwood and pine trees with generous green space along the fairway.

6 3 240 This downhill par 3 is a flat hole that includes an oversized sand waste area to the left of the green. The green features a single, large oak tree that serves as a pivot point between the pine forest surrounding holes 3-6 and the hardwood forest encompassing holes 7, 8 & 9.





7 4 464 This par 4 hole features a slight downhill tee shot and a dogleg right to left. Your approach shot is dramatically downhill. Take one less club to account the drop in elevation. This hole divides the natural tree line. To the right of the fairway is a natural pine forest. To the left is a sharp slope and a hardwood forest. The green is set apart and is bordered on three sides by hardwood forest and a wetland.

8 3 216 Here you'll discover one of the most enjoyable holes on the course. Hole 8 begins with large, elevated tees and you'll carry Spring Branch Creek and a wetland area with your drive. The hole plays fairly flat, but remember, you're hitting from one hill to another, and the green is tight. The backside of the green features some of the oldest oak trees in the area.

9 4 501 This good, long hole requires two excellent shots in order to secure a par 4. Your tee shot will be flat, but this challenging hole slopes severely uphill on the approach. Spring Branch Creek runs along the hardwood forest to the right of the fairway. As you go up the fairway, the hole opens up with Bear Lake on the right, and the clubhouse behind the green.

10 4 417 An open par 4 from the tee to the green, this is a relatively straight hole that plays gently uphill. A tree line of deciduous Oak trees lines the left side of the fairway. The green is framed by a grand oak tree. Once there, you'll notice the beginning of a large drop off in elevation caused by the ravine that will become a prominent feature of subsequent holes.

11 5 601 The ravine on this open par 5 can be intimidating at first glance. Spacious and 100 feet deep with a creek running through the bottom, it is an obstacle both challenging and beautiful. Once across, you'll find a long, downhill slope framed by hardwood and magnolia trees. The hole turns left and plays downhill to the green.

12 4 490 As one of the toughest par 4's on the course, playing strategy for this hole must be well thought out. While this is a flat hole, it turns left to right, with a wetland left of the green. Unlike hole 11, you're now at the bottom of a hill, and you'll find yourself in a forested atmosphere. Once again, deciduous hardwoods are the rule of the day.

13 5 657 A proper plan of attack is needed to navigate this long, beautiful, par 5. The hole plays slightly uphill from the tee, with an uphill second shot that must carry a wetland and the ravine. It's downhill to the green, which isn't visible from the tee. The fairway is lined by saw grass to the left on a hill, a hardwood forest on the right and the front end of the ravine features pine trees. A row of stately oaks overlook the green.

14 3 195 Welcome to a dramatic par 3 designed to test your nerves. This slope is slightly uphill and you must carry the ravine, unless you're playing the front tees. A pond is to the left of the tee boxes. The hole is devoid of trees, with the exception of a single oak guarding the green, initiating a theme that will last several holes.

15 4 435 This heavily bunkered par 4 looks demanding from the elevated tee, but there is really more room in the fairway than it appears. You'll experience a fairly dramatic downhill tee shot, and a dramatic uphill second shot to a green that features a large false front. This hole offers an open and spacious feel with wire grass, saw grass and six sand bunkers lining the fairway simulating the feel of a links course.

16 4 364 This is the shortest par 4 on the course, but don't let the length fool you. The hole slopes slightly downhill and the second shot is typically a blind uphill approach. Hole 16 continues the wide open feel of hole 15. You'll find sand and saw grass on either side of the undulating fairway simulating the feel of a links course.

17 3 191 At hole 17, you'll find an exciting par 3 that must carry a wetland. If you hit the ball well from the elevated Tee boxes, you'll have an opportunity to get on the green. The hole is framed by an oak and magnolia forest to the right of the wet land. Be careful, however. You're dealing with an intriguing green that is not as easy as it first appears. The challenge will help you build confidence as you look toward hole 18.