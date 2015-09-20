Small Business Connection Championship at River Run
Thursday Sep 17 - Sunday Sep 20, 2015 Davidson, NC
|
TICKETS PRICING:
General Admission Tickets: Tickets start at just $15 each and are valid entry during one competitive round, September 17-20. Click here to purchase your tickets today!
Ticket Value Pack: Purchase the Value Pack for just $40, which provides you four admissions at a great value.
Youth Ticket Policy: Children 14 and under are admitted free with a credentialed adult and will be provided a ticket at the gate.
Military Ticket Policy: We are pleased to invite all Active, Reserve, Retired Military and Veterans with valid ID, plus dependents complimentary admission. You will be ticketed at the gate.
Practice Rounds & Pro-Am: Practice Rounds and Pro-Am days are a great way to experience the tournament in a more relaxed atmosphere. Enjoy the tournament, Monday - Wednesday, admission is complimentary!
For more information regarding ticket policy or pricing, please contact the Tournament Office at (407)761-5763
