    The Grove

    Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7368

    The Grove’s 18-hole, par-72 course is the pride of our beautiful community. It is the only Nashville-area course that Greg Norman designed, and has gained a reputation as one of the best private golf courses in all of Middle Tennessee.

    The golf course is maintained in tournament condition on a daily basis. With the fairways kept at tour heights, greens rolling at US Open speeds and the bunkers identical to those at the Tour Championship, the golf experience at The Grove is unparalleled in Nashville.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 421 Par 4
    2 5 539 Par 5
    3 3 210 Par 3
    4 4 344 Par 4
    5 3 227 Par 3
    6 4 453 Par 4
    7 5 370 Par 5
    8 4 414 Par 4
    9 4 471 Par 4
    10 4 404 Par 4
    11 5 629 Par 5
    12 4 467 Par 4
    13 3 203 Par 3
    14 4 385 Par 4
    15 3 154 Par 3
    16 4 394 Par 4
    17 4 502 Par 4
    18 5 581 Par 5