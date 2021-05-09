|
The Grove’s 18-hole, par-72 course is the pride of our beautiful community. It is the only Nashville-area course that Greg Norman designed, and has gained a reputation as one of the best private golf courses in all of Middle Tennessee.
The golf course is maintained in tournament condition on a daily basis. With the fairways kept at tour heights, greens rolling at US Open speeds and the bunkers identical to those at the Tour Championship, the golf experience at The Grove is unparalleled in Nashville.
|HOLE
|PAR
|YARDS
|1
|4
|421
|Par 4
|2
|5
|539
|Par 5
|3
|3
|210
|Par 3
|4
|4
|344
|Par 4
|5
|3
|227
|Par 3
|6
|4
|453
|Par 4
|7
|5
|370
|Par 5
|8
|4
|414
|Par 4
|9
|4
|471
|Par 4
|10
|4
|404
|Par 4
|11
|5
|629
|Par 5
|12
|4
|467
|Par 4
|13
|3
|203
|Par 3
|14
|4
|385
|Par 4
|15
|3
|154
|Par 3
|16
|4
|394
|Par 4
|17
|4
|502
|Par 4
|18
|5
|581
|Par 5
