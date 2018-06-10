×
  • COURSE

    Lakewood Country Club

    Course Par Value: 71 • Course Yardage: 7,022

    Lakewood Country Club is a 7,022-yard par-71 layout designed by the renowned golf course architect A.W. Tillinghast. Opened in 1921 and located 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland, Lakewood is the only original Tillinghast design in the State of Ohio. A.W. Tillinghast designed courses include Winged Foot Golf Club, Baltusrol Golf Club, and Bethpage Black.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 381  
    2 4 445  
    3 3 195  
    4 4 378  
    5 3 227  
    6 5 570  
    7 4 406  
    8 4 447  
    9 5 590  
    10 4 396  
    11 4 432  
    12 3 200  
    13 4 421  
    14 5 601  
    15 4 387  
    16 3 158  
    17 4 452  
    18 4 418  