|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER UP
|SCORE
|1994
|Skip Kendall
|276
|278
|1995
|Michael Christie
|266
|268
|1996
|Glen Hnatiuk
|205
|205
|1997
|Ahmad Bateman
|284
|285
|--
|--
|--
|285
|--
|--
|--
|285
|1998
|Brian Bateman
|266
|267
|1999
|Vance Veazey
|269
|270
|--
|--
|--
|270
|2000
|Mark Hensby
|266
|266
|2001
|John Maginnes
|269
|271
|2002
|Zoran Zorkic
|274
|275
|2003
|David Morland IV
|268
|269
|--
|--
|--
|269
|2004
|Chris Anderson
|271
|271
|--
|--
|--
|271
|--
|--
|--
|271
|2005
|Eric Axley
|270
|272
|2006
|Brenden Pappas
|268
|269
|2007
|Kyle Thompson
|268
|270
|2008
|Scott Gutschewski
|270
|272
|--
|--
|--
|272
|2009
|Kevin Johnson
|266
|266
|2010
|John Riegger
|193
|198
|2011
|Kyle Thompson
|270
|271
|--
|--
|--
|271
|--
|--
|--
|271
|2012
|James Hahn
|271
|271
|2013
|Chesson Hadley
|265
|267
|2014
|Byron Smith
|268
|272
|--
|--
|--
|272
|2015
|Kyle Thompson
|267
|267
|--
|--
|--
|267
|2016
|Trey Mullinax
|270
|272
|2017
|Conrad Shindler
|269
|269
|2018
|Joey Garber
|266
|267
|--
|--
|--
|267
|2019
|Sebastian Cappelen
|263
|266
|--
|--
|--
|266
|2020
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Mito Pereira
|263
|263