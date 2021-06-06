×
PAST WINNERS

  • YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER UP SCORE
    1994 Skip Kendall 276 Pat Bates 278
    1995 Michael Christie 266 Sean Murphy 268
    1996 Glen Hnatiuk 205 Craig Perks 205
    1997 Ahmad Bateman 284 Steve Flesch 285
    -- -- -- Dennis Paulson 285
    -- -- -- Terry Price 285
    1998 Brian Bateman 266 Jimmy Green 267
    1999 Vance Veazey 269 Steve Haskins 270
    -- -- -- Glen Hnatiuk 270
    2000 Mark Hensby 266 Manny Zerman 266
    2001 John Maginnes 269 Ryuji Imada 271
    2002 Zoran Zorkic 274 Doug Barron 275
    2003 David Morland IV 268 Rob Bradley 269
    -- -- -- Vaughn Taylor 269
    2004 Chris Anderson 271 Jason Buha 271
    -- -- -- Paul Gow 271
    -- -- -- Brendan Jones 271
    2005 Eric Axley 270 Troy Matteson 272
    2006 Brenden Pappas 268 Charlie Wi 269
    2007 Kyle Thompson 268 Bob Burns 270
    2008 Scott Gutschewski 270 Chad Ginn 272
    -- -- -- Esteban Toledo 272
    2009 Kevin Johnson 266 Jeff Gallagher 266
    2010 John Riegger 193 Chris Nallen 198
    2011 Kyle Thompson 270 Scott Brown 271
    -- -- -- Martin Flores 271
    -- -- -- Troy Kelly 271
    2012 James Hahn 271 Scott Parel 271
    2013 Chesson Hadley 265 Danny Lee 267
    2014 Byron Smith 268 Scott Gardiner 272
    -- -- -- Harold Varner III 272
    2015 Kyle Thompson 267 Miguel Angel Carballo 267
    -- -- -- Patton Kizzire 267
    2016 Trey Mullinax 270 Brady Schnell 272
    2017 Conrad Shindler 269 Chesson Hadley 269
    2018 Joey Garber 266 Scott Langley 267
    -- -- -- Hank Lebioda 267
    2019 Sebastian Cappelen 263 Grayson Murray 266
    -- -- -- Zack Sucher 266
    2020 -- -- -- --
    2020 Mito Pereira 263 Stephan Jaeger 263