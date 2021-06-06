×
  • COURSE

    The CC at Wakefield Plantation

    Course Par Value: 71 • Course Yardage: 7,257

    The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation
    2201 Wakefield Plantation Drive
    Raleigh, NC 27614
    Facility Phone: (919) 488-5100
    Golf Shop Phone: (919) 488-5200
    www.ccwakefieldplantation.com

    The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation opened as a private member club in July of 2000. The par 71, 7,257 yard, 18-hole championship golf course was designed by three-time U.S. Open champion Hale Irwin. The CC at Wakefield Plantation lies on 217 acres adjacent to Falls Lake. Here, native pine trees, ponds and creeks remain in their pristine natural condition, framed by 18 carefully sculpted holes whose beauty will only serve to complement their surroundings. Five different sets of tees allow for a enjoyable round for players of all skill levels.

    The CC at Wakefield Plantation has hosted the Korn Ferry Tour's REX Hospital Open since 2005.

    **Hole numbers, pars and yardages listed below are used Tournament week only.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 472  
    2 3 207  
    3 4 375  
    4 5 587  
    5 3 170  
    6 4 466  
    7 4 455  
    8 4 401  
    9 5 577  
    10 4 436  
    11 4 417  
    12 3 218  
    13 4 371  
    14 4 454  
    15 5 573  
    16 3 158  
    17 4 480  
    18 4 440  