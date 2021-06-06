|
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation
2201 Wakefield Plantation Drive
Raleigh, NC 27614
Facility Phone: (919) 488-5100
Golf Shop Phone: (919) 488-5200
www.ccwakefieldplantation.com
The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation opened as a private member club in July of 2000. The par 71, 7,257 yard, 18-hole championship golf course was designed by three-time U.S. Open champion Hale Irwin. The CC at Wakefield Plantation lies on 217 acres adjacent to Falls Lake. Here, native pine trees, ponds and creeks remain in their pristine natural condition, framed by 18 carefully sculpted holes whose beauty will only serve to complement their surroundings. Five different sets of tees allow for a enjoyable round for players of all skill levels.
The CC at Wakefield Plantation has hosted the Korn Ferry Tour's REX Hospital Open since 2005.
**Hole numbers, pars and yardages listed below are used Tournament week only.
|HOLE
|PAR
|YARDS
|1
|4
|472
|2
|3
|207
|3
|4
|375
|4
|5
|587
|5
|3
|170
|6
|4
|466
|7
|4
|455
|8
|4
|401
|9
|5
|577
|10
|4
|436
|11
|4
|417
|12
|3
|218
|13
|4
|371
|14
|4
|454
|15
|5
|573
|16
|3
|158
|17
|4
|480
|18
|4
|440
