Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7115

HOLE PAR YARDS

1 5 547 An uphill par 5 that could be reached in two. Dangerous fairway bunkers seem to draw in the tee shots of those who try! Best approach to the green is from the left due to deep bunkers to the right of the green.

2 4 395 Fairway bunkers cross the landing area. The green is tiered and tucked in the trees, making depth perception tough. Spectators can watch approach shots to this green, as well as tee shots on hole No. 3.

3 4 403 Bunkers to the right and left guard the landing area. Steep bunkers guarding both sides of the green make for an interesting short approach. The tricky green provides a true putting challenge.

4 3 211 The longest par 3 on the course commonly plays with a right-to-left crosswind. A long iron is required to a large, well-bunkered green. This great spectator green is located right next to the front gate.

5 4 439 A lay-up off the tee is the safe way to make par. A big tee shot will fly over the trouble leaving only a short wedge to the green. Players get their first look at one of the "bowls" found in some of the putting surfaces.

6 3 176 A short, well bunkered par 3. Miss the green and face a tough up and down from these severe bunkers. Spectators can get a good view from behind this little green.

7 4 422 What a hole! A sharp dogleg left with an approach over the water. The putting surface nestles on the water's edge and has a severe slope front to back on this two-tiered green. Caution is the key here and par is no easy task. A great, shaded spectator area lies just behind the green.

8 5 544 A long tee ball makes this downhill beauty reachable in two. A cautious tee shot demands a lay-up short of a small pond guarding the front and right of the green, leaving a short approach. Only a short walk from the clubhouse, and spectators can enjoy lots of eagles, birdies, pars and excitement.

9 4 424 Water down the left side and out-of-bounds to the right make a large landing area appear very narrow. A mistake on this tee shot will cost the player dearly. A mid or short iron approach remains after a good drive.

10 4 394 A slight dogleg right with a bunker and tree guarding the dogleg. A pair of bowls on the front of the green make for a difficult approach.

11 5 535 This hole can be reached in two with a long draw off the tee, leaving a long-iron approach to a front-bunkered, two-tier green. Spectators positioned behind this green can enjoy exciting par-5 action, as well as a tense tee shot over water on the 12th.

12 4 440 With water guarding the right side of the fairway and front of the green, the tee shot is aimed at the fairway bunker and can make or break a player's round. The start of Highland Springs version of the "Amen Corner."

13 3 174 Water down the right from tee to green, a left front bunker and over-hanging trees put real meaning in the phrase "Hit it straight." There are well-shaded spectator areas down the left side of this hole.

14 4 427 A long iron or fairway wood layup down the right side of the creekbed is the shot on this hole. A well-placed drive will leave a mid-to-long iron approach to a green guarded by a hazard on the right side. This is the end of our "Amen Corner."

15 3 151 This picturesque hole starts with the tee perched high above a green fronted with bunkers. The short tee shot must carry a large rock-lined area to a small green. Proper club selection is a must.

16 4 431 A tee shot left of center leaves an approach to a pin surrounded by a large bowl on the left side of an elevated green. The fairway and green are well guarded by deep bunkers. Good spectator mounds surround this green.

17 4 460 A powerful drive is a real asset on this lengthy par 4. Large bunkers guard both sides of a generous landing area. The approach is to an elevated, two-tiered green. Numerous large trees provide much appreciated shade for spectators around this green.