Tickets

RBC Canada Cup and Nova Scotia Open Tickets

All Event Pass

All-week passes provide five days of action to the Web.com Tour's Nova Scotia Open, featuring the RBC Canada Cup.

Event Begins: Thursday, July 2

Event Ends: Mon, July 6

Price: $155 (including taxes and fees)

RBC Canada Cup Daily Pass

RBC Canada Cup - Day Pass



Watch Mike Weir, Graham DeLaet and David Hearn of Team Canada' take on the three international PGA TOUR stars of Team World, including the legendary Fred Couples!

Pro-Am Begins: Mon, July 6 at 9:15 am

RBC Canada Cup Begins: Mon, July 6 at 1:00pm

Price: $115 (including taxes and fees)

Nova Scotia Open Four Day Pass

Nova Scotia Open 4-Day Pass



THURSDAY TO SUNDAY

Buy three days of Nova Scotia Open access and get the fourth free!

Event Begins: Thu, July 2 @ TBA

Event Ends: Sun, July 5 @ TBA

Price: $54 (including taxes and fees)

Nova Scotia Open Daily Pass

Nova Scotia Open Daily Pass



ROUND 1, 2, 3, or 4

A Nova Scotia Open day pass will provide access to one round of tournament action.

Event Date: Choose one of Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday competition rounds.

Price: $19.25 per day (including taxes and fees) - All Proceeds go to a local Charity

