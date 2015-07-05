|
All-week passes provide five days of action to the Web.com Tour's Nova Scotia Open, featuring the RBC Canada Cup.
Event Begins: Thursday, July 2
Event Ends: Mon, July 6
Price: $155 (including taxes and fees)
Watch Mike Weir, Graham DeLaet and David Hearn of Team Canada' take on the three international PGA TOUR stars of Team World, including the legendary Fred Couples!
Pro-Am Begins: Mon, July 6 at 9:15 am
RBC Canada Cup Begins: Mon, July 6 at 1:00pm
Price: $115 (including taxes and fees)
THURSDAY TO SUNDAY
Buy three days of Nova Scotia Open access and get the fourth free!
Event Begins: Thu, July 2 @ TBA
Event Ends: Sun, July 5 @ TBA
Price: $54 (including taxes and fees)
ROUND 1, 2, 3, or 4
A Nova Scotia Open day pass will provide access to one round of tournament action.
Event Date: Choose one of Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday competition rounds.
Price: $19.25 per day (including taxes and fees) - All Proceeds go to a local Charity
