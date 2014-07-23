×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tickets

Ticket Information

100% of all Ticket proceeds are donated back to local Charities.  Please go to our Charity Section to read about our amazing TICKETS Fore CHARITY program in detail!

Grounds Pass: $25

With the purchase of a Grounds Pass you will have access to the tournament for each day of the event, Thursday, August 1st -Sunday, August 4th. 

 

Clubhouse Pass: $50

With the purchase of a Clubhouse Pass you will have access to the tournament for each day of the event, Thursday, August 1st -Sunday, August 4th. You will also have access to the clubhouse and have the opportunity purchase food and beverage and dine in our clubhouse dinning room with the players and their families. 

We also offer these two types of tickets in 10-packs.

Grounds Pass 10-Pack: $200

Clubhouse Pass 10-Pack: $400

 

 Online Sale

Tournament tickets are available online at www.mylanclassic.com. Online customers are required to designate a non-profit beneficiary to receive 100% of the price of each ticket order. Tickets cannot be purchased online without designating a non-profit beneficiary!

 