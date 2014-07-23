|
100% of all Ticket proceeds are donated back to local Charities. Please go to our Charity Section to read about our amazing TICKETS Fore CHARITY program in detail!
Grounds Pass: $25
With the purchase of a Grounds Pass you will have access to the tournament for each day of the event, Thursday, August 1st -Sunday, August 4th.
Clubhouse Pass: $50
With the purchase of a Clubhouse Pass you will have access to the tournament for each day of the event, Thursday, August 1st -Sunday, August 4th. You will also have access to the clubhouse and have the opportunity purchase food and beverage and dine in our clubhouse dinning room with the players and their families.
We also offer these two types of tickets in 10-packs.
Grounds Pass 10-Pack: $200
Clubhouse Pass 10-Pack: $400
Online Sale
Tournament tickets are available online at www.mylanclassic.com. Online customers are required to designate a non-profit beneficiary to receive 100% of the price of each ticket order. Tickets cannot be purchased online without designating a non-profit beneficiary!
