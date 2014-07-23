|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
The Mid-Atlantic Championship takes place May 30 - June 2, 2013. Through the TICKETS Fore CHARITY program, the Mid-Atlantic Championship is able to donate 100% of the ticket proceeds to participating local charities and organizations. When you purchase your tournament ticket(s) you will select a participating charity of your choice from the drop-down menu before finalizing your purchase.
Daily Grounds Ticket: $10
Weekly Grounds Ticket: $25
Daily Clubhouse Ticket: $25
Weekly Clubhouse Ticket: $50
TICKETS Fore CHARITY™ is a unique and innovative program designed to help create an additional revenue stream for non-profit organizations in our community by promoting ticket sales to the Mid-Atlantic Championship taking place May 30 - June 2 at TPC Potomac. Participating TICKETS Fore CHARITY™ organizations will sell tickets to the tournament and in return, receive 100% of the proceeds from their ticket sales.
The TICKETS Fore CHARITY™ program is free of charge with no sign-up fees and absolutely no cost or risk to your organization. Through the TICKETS Fore CHARITY™ program, non-profit organizations sell daily grounds, weekly grounds, daily clubhouse, and weekly clubhouse tickets to the 2013 Mid-Atlantic Championship. The tournament staff will provide best practices and promotional materials to assist with your ticket sales efforts.
Non-profit organizations simply direct their supporters, friends, and family members to the Mid-Atlantic Championship ticket page where ticket purchasers can select your charity from the drop-down menu located at the bottom of the page. It will be mandatory for each ticket purchaser to select a charity of their choice before finalizing their ticket(s) purchase. Each month a "scorecard" will be provided to participating charities listing the sales generated by each organization.
The Mid-Atlantic Championship has become one of the premier events on the Web.com Tour. This event is more than just a golf tournament; it is a community-wide celebration with something for everyone. Thursday, May 30, the professionals will take center stage as they vie for their share of the $600,000 purse.
As the official path to the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour identifies and transitions those select golfers who are ready to compete and win on golf's greatest stage. Three out of every four PGA TOUR players have Web.com Tour roots.
For more information and to become a TICKETS Fore CHARITY™ beneficiary, please contact Tournament Coordinator, Kelly McAnally, at e-mail. You can also find additional information at www.midatlanticchampionship.com.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.