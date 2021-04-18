×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tickets

Buy Tickets

Ticket Information

As of 2/1 there will be no general admission tickets avaliable. The only way to attend the tournament will be via hospitality tickets or volunteer. For additional information on hospitality tickets please visit  https://paiutechampionship.com/ 

 