Shamrock Sports to Manage New Korn Ferry Tour Event - Sports Business Daily

December 19, 2019
By PGATOUR.COM
- December 19, 2019
Shamrock Sports & Entertainment has partnered with the Korn Ferry Tour on a new competition set to debut on the developmental golf tour's schedule in '20. The Live + Work in Maine Open will be contested at Falmouth Country Club the week of June 8-14, with 156 players competing for a $600,000 pu...
