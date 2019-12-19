-
-
PGA TOUR's Korn Ferry Tour, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment Announce New Event to Debut in 2020 - PGA TOUR
-
December 19, 2019
By PGATOUR.COM
- December 19, 2019
PORTLAND, Maine - The Korn Ferry Tour announced today a partnership with Shamrock Sports & Entertainment to bring a new tournament to the Tour's annual schedule starting in 2020. The Live + Work in Maine Open will be contested at Falmouth Country Club the week of June 8-14, with 156 players competing for a $600,000 purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2024.
