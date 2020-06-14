|TEE #
|TIME
|PLAYER NAMES
|
TEE #1
1
|
Mickey DeMorat
Sam Saunders
Justin Lower
|08:08 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Max McGreevy
Callum Tarren
Jamie Arnold
|08:08 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brad Hopfinger
Erik Compton
Greyson Sigg
|08:19 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Grant Hirschman
Stephen Franken
Bobby Bai
|08:19 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Taylor Moore
KK Limbhasut
Camilo Villegas
|08:30 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Ben Kohles
Scott Langley
James Nicholas
|08:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Tommy Gainey
Stephan Jaeger
Roberto Díaz
|08:41 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Tom Whitney
Nelson Ledesma
Chris Baker
|08:41 AM
|
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
|
As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andres Gonzales
Ryan McCormick
Jimmy Stanger
|08:52 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Jonathan Randolph
Anders Albertson
Brandon Harkins
|08:52 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Paul Barjon
Austin Smotherman
Zach Cabra
|09:03 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Matt Atkins
Chad Ramey
Wade Binfield
|09:03 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Michael Miller
Augusto Núñez
Vince India
|09:14 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Brian Campbell
Drew Weaver
Jason Millard
|09:14 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Nick Hardy
Kristoffer Ventura
Nicholas Lindheim
|09:25 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Hank Lebioda
Jonathan Hodge
Chase Seiffert
|09:25 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Theo Humphrey
Dawie van der Walt
Brandon Crick
|09:36 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Vincent Whaley
Martin Piller
Rob Oppenheim
|09:36 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chase Wright
Lee Hodges
Shad Tuten
|09:47 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Andy Pope
Steve Lewton
Tim Wilkinson
|09:47 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Will Zalatoris
Joseph Bramlett
Luke List
|09:58 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Robert Streb
Zack Sucher
|09:58 AM
|TEE #
|TIME
|PLAYER NAMES
|
TEE #1
1
|
James Nicholas
Ryan McCormick
Tim Wilkinson
|08:08 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Camilo Villegas
Brandon Harkins
Hank Lebioda
|08:08 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Nicholas Lindheim
Jimmy Stanger
Robert Streb
|08:19 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Joseph Bramlett
Brad Hopfinger
Michael Miller
|08:19 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Erik Compton
Greyson Sigg
Augusto Núñez
|08:30 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Matt Atkins
Mickey DeMorat
Sam Saunders
|08:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Tom Whitney
Vincent Whaley
Nelson Ledesma
|08:41 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Chad Ramey
Tommy Gainey
Wade Binfield
|08:41 AM
|
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
|
As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Stephan Jaeger
Luke List
Dawie van der Walt
|08:52 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Austin Smotherman
Brian Campbell
Zach Cabra
|08:52 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Roberto Díaz
Justin Lower
Max McGreevy
|09:03 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Martin Piller
Chris Baker
Callum Tarren
|09:03 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Shad Tuten
Taylor Moore
KK Limbhasut
|09:14 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Jonathan Hodge
Drew Weaver
Jason Millard
|09:14 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Will Zalatoris
Brandon Crick
Theo Humphrey
|09:25 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Chase Seiffert
Rob Oppenheim
Jonathan Randolph
|09:25 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andres Gonzales
Nick Hardy
Jamie Arnold
|09:36 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Grant Hirschman
Stephen Franken
Bobby Bai
|09:36 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Ben Kohles
Kristoffer Ventura
Chase Wright
|09:47 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Zack Sucher
Anders Albertson
Vince India
|09:47 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Scott Langley
Lee Hodges
Paul Barjon
|09:58 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Andy Pope
Steve Lewton
|09:58 AM
|TEE #
|TIME
|PLAYER NAMES
|
TEE #10
10
|07:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|07:00 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|07:11 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|07:11 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|07:22 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|07:22 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|07:33 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|07:33 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|07:44 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|07:44 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|07:55 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|07:55 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|08:06 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|08:06 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|08:17 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|08:17 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|08:28 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|08:28 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|08:39 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|08:39 AM
|
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
|
As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|09:01 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|09:01 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|09:12 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|09:12 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Greg Yates
Ben Martin
|12:41 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|12:41 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|12:52 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|12:52 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|01:03 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|01:03 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|01:14 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|01:14 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|01:25 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|01:25 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|01:36 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|01:36 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|01:47 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|01:47 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|01:58 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|01:58 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|02:09 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|02:09 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|02:20 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|02:20 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|02:31 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|02:31 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|02:42 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|02:42 PM
|TEE #
|TIME
|PLAYER NAMES
|
TEE #1
1
|
Zack Sucher
David Lingmerth
Robert Garrigus
|07:00 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Adam Svensson
Kyle Reifers
Tim Wilkinson
|07:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Fabián Gómez
Greg Yates
Ben Martin
|07:11 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Brady Schnell
Lee Hodges
Paul Barjon
|07:11 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Joey Garber
Grayson Murray
Hudson Swafford
|07:22 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Stephan Jaeger
Scott Gutschewski
Taylor Moore
|07:22 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andrew Novak
Rick Lamb
Luke Guthrie
|07:33 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Ben Kohles
Kevin Dougherty
Camilo Villegas
|07:33 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jared Wolfe
Kristoffer Ventura
Chris Baker
|07:44 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
David Kocher
Curtis Luck
Braden Thornberry
|07:44 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Ryan Brehm
Michael Gligic
T.J. Vogel
|07:55 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
D.A. Points
Brandon Harkins
Hank Lebioda
|07:55 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Dominic Bozzelli
Alex Cejka
Nicolas Echavarria
|08:06 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Tag Ridings
Justin Hueber
Charlie Saxon
|08:06 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Robert Allenby
|08:17 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Luke List
Ted Potter, Jr.
Billy Kennerly
|08:17 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Zecheng Dou
David Hearn
Mike Weir
|08:28 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Ben Taylor
Dawie van der Walt
Joseph Bramlett
|08:28 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matt Atkins
Mark Blakefield
Mickey DeMorat
|08:39 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Brad Hopfinger
Michael Miller
Zach Zaback
|08:39 AM
|
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
|
As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kyle Jones
Vince India
J.T. Griffin
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Seth Reeves
KK Limbhasut
Taylor Dickson
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Callum Tarren
Taylor Montgomery
Steve Lewton
|09:01 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Andy Pope
Tom Whitney
Daniel Miernicki
|09:01 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Sebastián Vázquez
Brent Grant
Harrison Endycott
|09:12 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Sam Saunders
Jonathan Hodge
Matt Nagy
|09:12 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Davis Riley
Andres Gonzales
Jack Maguire
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Chase Wright
Roberto Díaz
Vincent Whaley
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Mark Anderson
Greyson Sigg
Ryan Ruffels
|12:41 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Nelson Ledesma
Erik Compton
Tyrone Van Aswegen
|12:41 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jamie Lovemark
Brett Drewitt
Drew Weaver
|12:52 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Mito Pereira
Steve LeBrun
Dylan Wu
|12:52 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Nicholas Lindheim
Jason Millard
Chase Seiffert
|01:03 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
José de Jesús Rodríguez
Justin Lower
Augusto Núñez
|01:03 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
John Chin
Nick Hardy
Sean O'Hair
|01:14 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Andrew Svoboda
Blayne Barber
George Cunningham
|01:14 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Tommy Gainey
Rob Oppenheim
Jamie Arnold
|01:25 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Sebastian Cappelen
Julián Etulain
Chad Ramey
|01:25 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Dan McCarthy
Steven Alker
Austin Smotherman
|01:36 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Whee Kim
Wade Binfield
Marcelo Rozo
|01:36 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jonathan Randolph
Brandon Crick
John VanDerLaan
|01:47 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Michael Thompson
Brian Campbell
Will Zalatoris
|01:47 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Robert Streb
Brett Coletta
Grant Hirschman
|01:58 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Scott Langley
Jimmy Stanger
Max McGreevy
|01:58 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Dan Woltman
Taylor Pendrith
Alex Chiarella
|02:09 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Jordan Niebrugge
Stephen Franken
Zach Cabra
|02:09 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kevin Roy
Jake Knapp
Yuwa Kosaihira
|02:20 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Zach Wright
Theo Humphrey
Mikel Martinson
|02:20 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Dawson Armstrong
Bobby Bai
Rodrigo Lee
|02:31 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|02:31 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Martin Piller
Ryan McCormick
Harry Hall
|02:42 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|02:42 PM
|TEE #
|TIME
|PLAYER NAMES
|
TEE #10
10
|
Davis Riley
Andres Gonzales
Jack Maguire
|07:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chase Wright
Roberto Díaz
Vincent Whaley
|07:00 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Mark Anderson
Greyson Sigg
Ryan Ruffels
|07:11 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Nelson Ledesma
Erik Compton
Tyrone Van Aswegen
|07:11 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Jamie Lovemark
Brett Drewitt
Drew Weaver
|07:22 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Mito Pereira
Steve LeBrun
Dylan Wu
|07:22 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Nicholas Lindheim
Jason Millard
Chase Seiffert
|07:33 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
José de Jesús Rodríguez
Justin Lower
Augusto Núñez
|07:33 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
John Chin
Nick Hardy
Sean O'Hair
|07:44 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andrew Svoboda
Blayne Barber
George Cunningham
|07:44 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Tommy Gainey
Rob Oppenheim
Jamie Arnold
|07:55 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Sebastian Cappelen
Julián Etulain
Chad Ramey
|07:55 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Dan McCarthy
Steven Alker
Austin Smotherman
|08:06 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Whee Kim
Wade Binfield
Marcelo Rozo
|08:06 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Jonathan Randolph
Brandon Crick
John VanDerLaan
|08:17 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Michael Thompson
Brian Campbell
Will Zalatoris
|08:17 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Robert Streb
Brett Coletta
Grant Hirschman
|08:28 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Scott Langley
Jimmy Stanger
Max McGreevy
|08:28 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Dan Woltman
Taylor Pendrith
Alex Chiarella
|08:39 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jordan Niebrugge
Stephen Franken
Zach Cabra
|08:39 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Kevin Roy
Jake Knapp
Yuwa Kosaihira
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Zach Wright
Theo Humphrey
Mikel Martinson
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Dawson Armstrong
Bobby Bai
Rodrigo Lee
|09:01 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|09:01 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Martin Piller
Ryan McCormick
Harry Hall
|09:12 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|09:12 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Zack Sucher
David Lingmerth
Robert Garrigus
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Adam Svensson
Kyle Reifers
Tim Wilkinson
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Fabián Gómez
Greg Yates
William McGirt
|12:41 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brady Schnell
Lee Hodges
Paul Barjon
|12:41 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Joey Garber
Grayson Murray
Hudson Swafford
|12:52 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Stephan Jaeger
Scott Gutschewski
Taylor Moore
|12:52 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Andrew Novak
Rick Lamb
Luke Guthrie
|01:03 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Ben Kohles
Kevin Dougherty
Camilo Villegas
|01:03 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Jared Wolfe
Kristoffer Ventura
Chris Baker
|01:14 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
David Kocher
Curtis Luck
Braden Thornberry
|01:14 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Ryan Brehm
Michael Gligic
T.J. Vogel
|01:25 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
D.A. Points
Brandon Harkins
Hank Lebioda
|01:25 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Dominic Bozzelli
Alex Cejka
Nicolas Echavarria
|01:36 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Tag Ridings
Justin Hueber
Charlie Saxon
|01:36 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Robert Allenby
|01:47 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Luke List
Ted Potter, Jr.
Billy Kennerly
|01:47 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Zecheng Dou
David Hearn
Mike Weir
|01:58 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Ben Taylor
Dawie van der Walt
Joseph Bramlett
|01:58 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Matt Atkins
Mark Blakefield
Mickey DeMorat
|02:09 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brad Hopfinger
Michael Miller
Zach Zaback
|02:09 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Kyle Jones
Vince India
J.T. Griffin
|02:20 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Seth Reeves
KK Limbhasut
Taylor Dickson
|02:20 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Callum Tarren
Taylor Montgomery
Steve Lewton
|02:31 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andy Pope
Tom Whitney
Daniel Miernicki
|02:31 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Sebastián Vázquez
Brent Grant
Harrison Endycott
|02:42 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Sam Saunders
Jonathan Hodge
Matt Nagy
|02:42 PM