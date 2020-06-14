×
  Round 1 | Round 2 | Round 3 | Round 4
  (Tee times are local - EDT)

ROUND 4
TEE # TIME PLAYER NAMES
TEE #1
1
 08:08 AM

USA Mickey DeMorat

USA Sam Saunders

USA Justin Lower

08:08 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:08 AM

USA Max McGreevy

ENG Callum Tarren

AUS Jamie Arnold

08:08 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:19 AM

USA Brad Hopfinger

USA Erik Compton

USA Greyson Sigg

08:19 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:19 AM

USA Grant Hirschman

USA Stephen Franken

CHN Bobby Bai

08:19 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:30 AM

USA Taylor Moore

THA KK Limbhasut

COL Camilo Villegas

08:30 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:30 AM

USA Ben Kohles

USA Scott Langley

USA James Nicholas

08:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:41 AM

USA Tommy Gainey

GER Stephan Jaeger

MEX Roberto Díaz

08:41 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:41 AM

USA Tom Whitney

ARG Nelson Ledesma

USA Chris Baker

08:41 AM
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
 08:46 AM

As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.

08:46 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:52 AM

USA Andres Gonzales

USA Ryan McCormick

USA Jimmy Stanger

08:52 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:52 AM

USA Jonathan Randolph

USA Anders Albertson

USA Brandon Harkins

08:52 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:03 AM

FRA Paul Barjon

USA Austin Smotherman

USA Zach Cabra

09:03 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:03 AM

USA Matt Atkins

USA Chad Ramey

USA Wade Binfield

09:03 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:14 AM

USA Michael Miller

ARG Augusto Núñez

USA Vince India

09:14 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:14 AM

USA Brian Campbell

USA Drew Weaver

USA Jason Millard

09:14 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:25 AM

USA Nick Hardy

NOR Kristoffer Ventura

USA Nicholas Lindheim

09:25 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:25 AM

USA Hank Lebioda

USA Jonathan Hodge

USA Chase Seiffert

09:25 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:36 AM

USA Theo Humphrey

RSA Dawie van der Walt

USA Brandon Crick

09:36 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:36 AM

USA Vincent Whaley

USA Martin Piller

USA Rob Oppenheim

09:36 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:47 AM

USA Chase Wright

USA Lee Hodges

USA Shad Tuten

09:47 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:47 AM

USA Andy Pope

ENG Steve Lewton

NZL Tim Wilkinson

09:47 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:58 AM

USA Will Zalatoris

USA Joseph Bramlett

USA Luke List

09:58 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:58 AM

USA Robert Streb

USA Zack Sucher

09:58 AM

ROUND 3
TEE # TIME PLAYER NAMES
TEE #1
1
 08:08 AM

USA James Nicholas

USA Ryan McCormick

NZL Tim Wilkinson

08:08 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:08 AM

COL Camilo Villegas

USA Brandon Harkins

USA Hank Lebioda

08:08 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:19 AM

USA Nicholas Lindheim

USA Jimmy Stanger

USA Robert Streb

08:19 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:19 AM

USA Joseph Bramlett

USA Brad Hopfinger

USA Michael Miller

08:19 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:30 AM

USA Erik Compton

USA Greyson Sigg

ARG Augusto Núñez

08:30 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:30 AM

USA Matt Atkins

USA Mickey DeMorat

USA Sam Saunders

08:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:41 AM

USA Tom Whitney

USA Vincent Whaley

ARG Nelson Ledesma

08:41 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:41 AM

USA Chad Ramey

USA Tommy Gainey

USA Wade Binfield

08:41 AM
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
 08:46 AM

As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.

08:46 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:52 AM

GER Stephan Jaeger

USA Luke List

RSA Dawie van der Walt

08:52 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:52 AM

USA Austin Smotherman

USA Brian Campbell

USA Zach Cabra

08:52 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:03 AM

MEX Roberto Díaz

USA Justin Lower

USA Max McGreevy

09:03 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:03 AM

USA Martin Piller

USA Chris Baker

ENG Callum Tarren

09:03 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:14 AM

USA Shad Tuten

USA Taylor Moore

THA KK Limbhasut

09:14 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:14 AM

USA Jonathan Hodge

USA Drew Weaver

USA Jason Millard

09:14 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:25 AM

USA Will Zalatoris

USA Brandon Crick

USA Theo Humphrey

09:25 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:25 AM

USA Chase Seiffert

USA Rob Oppenheim

USA Jonathan Randolph

09:25 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:36 AM

USA Andres Gonzales

USA Nick Hardy

AUS Jamie Arnold

09:36 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:36 AM

USA Grant Hirschman

USA Stephen Franken

CHN Bobby Bai

09:36 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:47 AM

USA Ben Kohles

NOR Kristoffer Ventura

USA Chase Wright

09:47 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:47 AM

USA Zack Sucher

USA Anders Albertson

USA Vince India

09:47 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:58 AM

USA Scott Langley

USA Lee Hodges

FRA Paul Barjon

09:58 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:58 AM

USA Andy Pope

ENG Steve Lewton

09:58 AM

ROUND 2
TEE # TIME PLAYER NAMES
TEE #10
10
 07:00 AM

USA Davis Riley

USA Andres Gonzales

USA Jack Maguire

07:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:00 AM

USA Chase Wright

MEX Roberto Díaz

USA Vincent Whaley

07:00 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:11 AM

USA Mark Anderson

USA Greyson Sigg

AUS Ryan Ruffels

07:11 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:11 AM

ARG Nelson Ledesma

USA Erik Compton

RSA Tyrone Van Aswegen

07:11 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:22 AM

USA Jamie Lovemark

AUS Brett Drewitt

USA Drew Weaver

07:22 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:22 AM

CHI Mito Pereira

USA Steve LeBrun

USA Dylan Wu

07:22 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:33 AM

USA Nicholas Lindheim

USA Jason Millard

USA Chase Seiffert

07:33 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:33 AM

MEX José de Jesús Rodríguez

USA Justin Lower

ARG Augusto Núñez

07:33 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:44 AM

USA John Chin

USA Nick Hardy

USA Sean O'Hair

07:44 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:44 AM

USA Andrew Svoboda

USA Blayne Barber

USA George Cunningham

07:44 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:55 AM

USA Tommy Gainey

USA Rob Oppenheim

AUS Jamie Arnold

07:55 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:55 AM

DEN Sebastian Cappelen

ARG Julián Etulain

USA Chad Ramey

07:55 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:06 AM

USA Dan McCarthy

NZL Steven Alker

USA Austin Smotherman

08:06 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:06 AM

KOR Whee Kim

USA Wade Binfield

COL Marcelo Rozo

08:06 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:17 AM

USA Jonathan Randolph

USA Brandon Crick

USA John VanDerLaan

08:17 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:17 AM

USA Michael Thompson

USA Brian Campbell

USA Will Zalatoris

08:17 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:28 AM

USA Robert Streb

AUS Brett Coletta

USA Grant Hirschman

08:28 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:28 AM

USA Scott Langley

USA Jimmy Stanger

USA Max McGreevy

08:28 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:39 AM

USA Dan Woltman

CAN Taylor Pendrith

USA Alex Chiarella

08:39 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:39 AM

USA Jordan Niebrugge

USA Stephen Franken

USA Zach Cabra

08:39 AM
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
 08:46 AM

As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.

08:46 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:50 AM

USA Kevin Roy

USA Jake Knapp

JPN Yuwa Kosaihira

08:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:50 AM

USA Zach Wright

USA Theo Humphrey

USA Mikel Martinson

08:50 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:01 AM

USA Dawson Armstrong

CHN Bobby Bai

BRA Rodrigo Lee

09:01 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:01 AM

USA Mark Baldwin

USA Shane Smith

USA Shad Tuten

09:01 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:12 AM

USA Martin Piller

USA Ryan McCormick

ENG Harry Hall

09:12 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:12 AM

USA James Nicholas

USA Alex Smalley

USA Andrew Alligood

09:12 AM
TEE #10
10
 12:30 PM

USA Zack Sucher

SWE David Lingmerth

USA Robert Garrigus

12:30 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:30 PM

CAN Adam Svensson

USA Kyle Reifers

NZL Tim Wilkinson

12:30 PM
TEE #10
10
 12:41 PM

ARG Fabián Gómez

USA Greg Yates

USA Ben Martin

12:41 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:41 PM

USA Brady Schnell

USA Lee Hodges

FRA Paul Barjon

12:41 PM
TEE #10
10
 12:52 PM

USA Joey Garber

USA Grayson Murray

USA Hudson Swafford

12:52 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:52 PM

GER Stephan Jaeger

USA Scott Gutschewski

USA Taylor Moore

12:52 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:03 PM

USA Andrew Novak

USA Rick Lamb

USA Luke Guthrie

01:03 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:03 PM

USA Ben Kohles

USA Kevin Dougherty

COL Camilo Villegas

01:03 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:14 PM

USA Jared Wolfe

NOR Kristoffer Ventura

USA Chris Baker

01:14 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:14 PM

USA David Kocher

AUS Curtis Luck

USA Braden Thornberry

01:14 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:25 PM

USA Ryan Brehm

CAN Michael Gligic

USA T.J. Vogel

01:25 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:25 PM

USA D.A. Points

USA Brandon Harkins

USA Hank Lebioda

01:25 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:36 PM

USA Dominic Bozzelli

GER Alex Cejka

COL Nicolas Echavarria

01:36 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:36 PM

USA Tag Ridings

USA Justin Hueber

USA Charlie Saxon

01:36 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:47 PM

USA Anders Albertson

USA Tyson Alexander

AUS Robert Allenby

01:47 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:47 PM

USA Luke List

USA Ted Potter, Jr.

USA Billy Kennerly

01:47 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:58 PM

CHN Zecheng Dou

CAN David Hearn

CAN Mike Weir

01:58 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:58 PM

ENG Ben Taylor

RSA Dawie van der Walt

USA Joseph Bramlett

01:58 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:09 PM

USA Matt Atkins

USA Mark Blakefield

USA Mickey DeMorat

02:09 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:09 PM

USA Brad Hopfinger

USA Michael Miller

USA Zach Zaback

02:09 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:20 PM

USA Kyle Jones

USA Vince India

USA J.T. Griffin

02:20 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:20 PM

USA Seth Reeves

THA KK Limbhasut

USA Taylor Dickson

02:20 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:31 PM

ENG Callum Tarren

USA Taylor Montgomery

ENG Steve Lewton

02:31 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:31 PM

USA Andy Pope

USA Tom Whitney

USA Daniel Miernicki

02:31 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:42 PM

MEX Sebastián Vázquez

USA Brent Grant

AUS Harrison Endycott

02:42 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:42 PM

USA Sam Saunders

USA Jonathan Hodge

USA Matt Nagy

02:42 PM

ROUND 1
TEE # TIME PLAYER NAMES
TEE #1
1
 07:00 AM

USA Zack Sucher

SWE David Lingmerth

USA Robert Garrigus

07:00 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:00 AM

CAN Adam Svensson

USA Kyle Reifers

NZL Tim Wilkinson

07:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:11 AM

ARG Fabián Gómez

USA Greg Yates

USA Ben Martin

07:11 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:11 AM

USA Brady Schnell

USA Lee Hodges

FRA Paul Barjon

07:11 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:22 AM

USA Joey Garber

USA Grayson Murray

USA Hudson Swafford

07:22 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:22 AM

GER Stephan Jaeger

USA Scott Gutschewski

USA Taylor Moore

07:22 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:33 AM

USA Andrew Novak

USA Rick Lamb

USA Luke Guthrie

07:33 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:33 AM

USA Ben Kohles

USA Kevin Dougherty

COL Camilo Villegas

07:33 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:44 AM

USA Jared Wolfe

NOR Kristoffer Ventura

USA Chris Baker

07:44 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:44 AM

USA David Kocher

AUS Curtis Luck

USA Braden Thornberry

07:44 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:55 AM

USA Ryan Brehm

CAN Michael Gligic

USA T.J. Vogel

07:55 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:55 AM

USA D.A. Points

USA Brandon Harkins

USA Hank Lebioda

07:55 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:06 AM

USA Dominic Bozzelli

GER Alex Cejka

COL Nicolas Echavarria

08:06 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:06 AM

USA Tag Ridings

USA Justin Hueber

USA Charlie Saxon

08:06 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:17 AM

USA Anders Albertson

USA Tyson Alexander

AUS Robert Allenby

08:17 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:17 AM

USA Luke List

USA Ted Potter, Jr.

USA Billy Kennerly

08:17 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:28 AM

CHN Zecheng Dou

CAN David Hearn

CAN Mike Weir

08:28 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:28 AM

ENG Ben Taylor

RSA Dawie van der Walt

USA Joseph Bramlett

08:28 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:39 AM

USA Matt Atkins

USA Mark Blakefield

USA Mickey DeMorat

08:39 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:39 AM

USA Brad Hopfinger

USA Michael Miller

USA Zach Zaback

08:39 AM
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
 08:46 AM

As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.

08:46 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:50 AM

USA Kyle Jones

USA Vince India

USA J.T. Griffin

08:50 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:50 AM

USA Seth Reeves

THA KK Limbhasut

USA Taylor Dickson

08:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:01 AM

ENG Callum Tarren

USA Taylor Montgomery

ENG Steve Lewton

09:01 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:01 AM

USA Andy Pope

USA Tom Whitney

USA Daniel Miernicki

09:01 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:12 AM

MEX Sebastián Vázquez

USA Brent Grant

AUS Harrison Endycott

09:12 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:12 AM

USA Sam Saunders

USA Jonathan Hodge

USA Matt Nagy

09:12 AM
TEE #1
1
 12:30 PM

USA Davis Riley

USA Andres Gonzales

USA Jack Maguire

12:30 PM
TEE #10
10
 12:30 PM

USA Chase Wright

MEX Roberto Díaz

USA Vincent Whaley

12:30 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:41 PM

USA Mark Anderson

USA Greyson Sigg

AUS Ryan Ruffels

12:41 PM
TEE #10
10
 12:41 PM

ARG Nelson Ledesma

USA Erik Compton

RSA Tyrone Van Aswegen

12:41 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:52 PM

USA Jamie Lovemark

AUS Brett Drewitt

USA Drew Weaver

12:52 PM
TEE #10
10
 12:52 PM

CHI Mito Pereira

USA Steve LeBrun

USA Dylan Wu

12:52 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:03 PM

USA Nicholas Lindheim

USA Jason Millard

USA Chase Seiffert

01:03 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:03 PM

MEX José de Jesús Rodríguez

USA Justin Lower

ARG Augusto Núñez

01:03 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:14 PM

USA John Chin

USA Nick Hardy

USA Sean O'Hair

01:14 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:14 PM

USA Andrew Svoboda

USA Blayne Barber

USA George Cunningham

01:14 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:25 PM

USA Tommy Gainey

USA Rob Oppenheim

AUS Jamie Arnold

01:25 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:25 PM

DEN Sebastian Cappelen

ARG Julián Etulain

USA Chad Ramey

01:25 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:36 PM

USA Dan McCarthy

NZL Steven Alker

USA Austin Smotherman

01:36 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:36 PM

KOR Whee Kim

USA Wade Binfield

COL Marcelo Rozo

01:36 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:47 PM

USA Jonathan Randolph

USA Brandon Crick

USA John VanDerLaan

01:47 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:47 PM

USA Michael Thompson

USA Brian Campbell

USA Will Zalatoris

01:47 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:58 PM

USA Robert Streb

AUS Brett Coletta

USA Grant Hirschman

01:58 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:58 PM

USA Scott Langley

USA Jimmy Stanger

USA Max McGreevy

01:58 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:09 PM

USA Dan Woltman

CAN Taylor Pendrith

USA Alex Chiarella

02:09 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:09 PM

USA Jordan Niebrugge

USA Stephen Franken

USA Zach Cabra

02:09 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:20 PM

USA Kevin Roy

USA Jake Knapp

JPN Yuwa Kosaihira

02:20 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:20 PM

USA Zach Wright

USA Theo Humphrey

USA Mikel Martinson

02:20 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:31 PM

USA Dawson Armstrong

CHN Bobby Bai

BRA Rodrigo Lee

02:31 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:31 PM

USA Mark Baldwin

USA Shane Smith

USA Shad Tuten

02:31 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:42 PM

USA Martin Piller

USA Ryan McCormick

ENG Harry Hall

02:42 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:42 PM

USA James Nicholas

USA Alex Smalley

USA Andrew Alligood

02:42 PM
TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley
TEE # TIME PLAYER NAMES
TEE #10
10
 07:00 AM

USA Davis Riley

USA Andres Gonzales

USA Jack Maguire

07:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:00 AM

USA Chase Wright

MEX Roberto Díaz

USA Vincent Whaley

07:00 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:11 AM

USA Mark Anderson

USA Greyson Sigg

AUS Ryan Ruffels

07:11 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:11 AM

ARG Nelson Ledesma

USA Erik Compton

RSA Tyrone Van Aswegen

07:11 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:22 AM

USA Jamie Lovemark

AUS Brett Drewitt

USA Drew Weaver

07:22 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:22 AM

CHI Mito Pereira

USA Steve LeBrun

USA Dylan Wu

07:22 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:33 AM

USA Nicholas Lindheim

USA Jason Millard

USA Chase Seiffert

07:33 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:33 AM

MEX José de Jesús Rodríguez

USA Justin Lower

ARG Augusto Núñez

07:33 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:44 AM

USA John Chin

USA Nick Hardy

USA Sean O'Hair

07:44 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:44 AM

USA Andrew Svoboda

USA Blayne Barber

USA George Cunningham

07:44 AM
TEE #10
10
 07:55 AM

USA Tommy Gainey

USA Rob Oppenheim

AUS Jamie Arnold

07:55 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:55 AM

DEN Sebastian Cappelen

ARG Julián Etulain

USA Chad Ramey

07:55 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:06 AM

USA Dan McCarthy

NZL Steven Alker

USA Austin Smotherman

08:06 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:06 AM

KOR Whee Kim

USA Wade Binfield

COL Marcelo Rozo

08:06 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:17 AM

USA Jonathan Randolph

USA Brandon Crick

USA John VanDerLaan

08:17 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:17 AM

USA Michael Thompson

USA Brian Campbell

USA Will Zalatoris

08:17 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:28 AM

USA Robert Streb

AUS Brett Coletta

USA Grant Hirschman

08:28 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:28 AM

USA Scott Langley

USA Jimmy Stanger

USA Max McGreevy

08:28 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:39 AM

USA Dan Woltman

CAN Taylor Pendrith

USA Alex Chiarella

08:39 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:39 AM

USA Jordan Niebrugge

USA Stephen Franken

USA Zach Cabra

08:39 AM
TEE #10
10
 08:50 AM

USA Kevin Roy

USA Jake Knapp

JPN Yuwa Kosaihira

08:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:50 AM

USA Zach Wright

USA Theo Humphrey

USA Mikel Martinson

08:50 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:01 AM

USA Dawson Armstrong

CHN Bobby Bai

BRA Rodrigo Lee

09:01 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:01 AM

USA Mark Baldwin

USA Shane Smith

USA Shad Tuten

09:01 AM
TEE #10
10
 09:12 AM

USA Martin Piller

USA Ryan McCormick

ENG Harry Hall

09:12 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:12 AM

USA James Nicholas

USA Alex Smalley

USA Andrew Alligood

09:12 AM
TEE #10
10
 12:30 PM

USA Zack Sucher

SWE David Lingmerth

USA Robert Garrigus

12:30 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:30 PM

CAN Adam Svensson

USA Kyle Reifers

NZL Tim Wilkinson

12:30 PM
TEE #10
10
 12:41 PM

ARG Fabián Gómez

USA Greg Yates

USA William McGirt

12:41 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:41 PM

USA Brady Schnell

USA Lee Hodges

FRA Paul Barjon

12:41 PM
TEE #10
10
 12:52 PM

USA Joey Garber

USA Grayson Murray

USA Hudson Swafford

12:52 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:52 PM

GER Stephan Jaeger

USA Scott Gutschewski

USA Taylor Moore

12:52 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:03 PM

USA Andrew Novak

USA Rick Lamb

USA Luke Guthrie

01:03 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:03 PM

USA Ben Kohles

USA Kevin Dougherty

COL Camilo Villegas

01:03 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:14 PM

USA Jared Wolfe

NOR Kristoffer Ventura

USA Chris Baker

01:14 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:14 PM

USA David Kocher

AUS Curtis Luck

USA Braden Thornberry

01:14 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:25 PM

USA Ryan Brehm

CAN Michael Gligic

USA T.J. Vogel

01:25 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:25 PM

USA D.A. Points

USA Brandon Harkins

USA Hank Lebioda

01:25 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:36 PM

USA Dominic Bozzelli

GER Alex Cejka

COL Nicolas Echavarria

01:36 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:36 PM

USA Tag Ridings

USA Justin Hueber

USA Charlie Saxon

01:36 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:47 PM

USA Anders Albertson

USA Tyson Alexander

AUS Robert Allenby

01:47 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:47 PM

USA Luke List

USA Ted Potter, Jr.

USA Billy Kennerly

01:47 PM
TEE #10
10
 01:58 PM

CHN Zecheng Dou

CAN David Hearn

CAN Mike Weir

01:58 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:58 PM

ENG Ben Taylor

RSA Dawie van der Walt

USA Joseph Bramlett

01:58 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:09 PM

USA Matt Atkins

USA Mark Blakefield

USA Mickey DeMorat

02:09 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:09 PM

USA Brad Hopfinger

USA Michael Miller

USA Zach Zaback

02:09 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:20 PM

USA Kyle Jones

USA Vince India

USA J.T. Griffin

02:20 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:20 PM

USA Seth Reeves

THA KK Limbhasut

USA Taylor Dickson

02:20 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:31 PM

ENG Callum Tarren

USA Taylor Montgomery

ENG Steve Lewton

02:31 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:31 PM

USA Andy Pope

USA Tom Whitney

USA Daniel Miernicki

02:31 PM
TEE #10
10
 02:42 PM

MEX Sebastián Vázquez

USA Brent Grant

AUS Harrison Endycott

02:42 PM
TEE #1
1
 02:42 PM

USA Sam Saunders

USA Jonathan Hodge

USA Matt Nagy

02:42 PM