Sycamore Hills Golf Club was founded in July 1987. The golf course was officially opened on July 2, 1989, when Jack Nicklaus and Tom Kelley played the inaugural round of golf.
The former estate of a prominent Fort Wayne family served as a great foundation for what is becoming one of the finest golf clubs in the country. Combining a great piece of property consisting of mature trees, gentle hills and the Aboite River, with the outstanding design ability of Jack Nicklaus has provided something that is truly a masterpiece.
Sycamore Hills Golf Club has achieved a reputation for design and quality both locally and nationally. Golf Digest voted Sycamore Hills one of "America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses" for 2011-2012.
Notable events played at Sycamore Hills Golf Club include the Junior PGA Championship, USGA Open and Amateur Qualifiers, Indiana State Amateur, Indiana State Senior Amateur, Jack Nicklaus Cup Matches, Indiana PGA Section Championship, PGA Professional National Championship Qualifier, Mid-West Collegiate Tournament and USGA Women's State Team Championship.
