  • COURSE

    The Ledges

    Course Par Value: 70 • Course Yardage: 7114
    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 425  
    2 4 436  
    3 3 229  
    4 5 601  
    5 3 197  
    6 4 445  
    7 4 441  
    8 5 575  
    9 3 179  
    10 5 548  
    11 3 197  
    12 4 403  
    13 3 223  
    14 4 441  
    15 4 505  
    16 4 403  
    17 4 409  
    18 4 457  