×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tickets

Tickets for the 2018 DAP Championship are now on sale! CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

2018 Ticket Options

WEEKLY GROUNDS PASS - $20

- Valid all FOUR tournament days (Thursday - Sunday)

PALMER GOOD ANY ONE DAY PATIO PASS - $30

- Valid any one day of the tournament, Thursday - Sunday (August 30 - September 2). Provides access to the tournament grounds, Canterbury Patio,and Palmer Room inside the Clubhouse.

WEEKLY PATIO PASS - $75

- Valid all four tournament rounds, Thursday - Sunday (August 30 - September 2). Provides access to the tournament grounds, Canterbury Patio, and Palmer Room inside the Clubhouse.

DAILY CLUBHOUSE PICARD PASS - $110 PER DAY

- This ticket provides access to the tournament grounds, clubhouse Picard room, and the skybox on 18 green. (Food and beverages inside the Picard room is included with the purchase of this ticket).

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

The DAP Championship presented by NewBrick extends complimentary admission to:

Kids 17 & under accompanied with a paid adult

All active duty, reservists, retired, and veterans of the U.S. Military

Police, fire, and first responders

The tournament entrance / admission gate for all spectators will be located off Halburton Road (Canterbury's back entrance). All spectator walk-up traffic must use this entrance.

Ticket Information