Tickets for the 2018 DAP Championship are now on sale! CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS
2018 Ticket Options
WEEKLY GROUNDS PASS - $20
- Valid all FOUR tournament days (Thursday - Sunday)
PALMER GOOD ANY ONE DAY PATIO PASS - $30
- Valid any one day of the tournament, Thursday - Sunday (August 30 - September 2). Provides access to the tournament grounds, Canterbury Patio,and Palmer Room inside the Clubhouse.
- Valid all four tournament rounds, Thursday - Sunday (August 30 - September 2). Provides access to the tournament grounds, Canterbury Patio, and Palmer Room inside the Clubhouse.
DAILY CLUBHOUSE PICARD PASS - $110 PER DAY
- This ticket provides access to the tournament grounds, clubhouse Picard room, and the skybox on 18 green. (Food and beverages inside the Picard room is included with the purchase of this ticket).
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETSThe DAP Championship presented by NewBrick extends complimentary admission to:
Kids 17 & under accompanied with a paid adult
All active duty, reservists, retired, and veterans of the U.S. Military
Police, fire, and first responders
The tournament entrance / admission gate for all spectators will be located off Halburton Road (Canterbury's back entrance). All spectator walk-up traffic must use this entrance.
