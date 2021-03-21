×
Enjoy a relaxing afternoon or take in the entire week of play as professional golfers descend upon Acadiana for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by Mistras. Hobnob with tournament sponsors in the Skybox or chat it up with professionals in the Clubhouse. But the fun doesn’t stop at sundown. Don’t forget to purchase your evening party tickets and laissez le bon temps roulet all night long!

SKYBOX PASSES – $65  – CLUBHOUSE PASSES – $40  – DAILY PASS – $10

PARTIES

Cypress Bayou Casino & Hotel Party (Monday) – $60  – Taste of the South Party Sponsored by Eat Lafayette (Tuesday) – $50

Click here for a complete schedule of events!

And to purchase any tickets…

Call 337-593-8000 for more information

ADDITIONALLY, for a chance at a Golfer’s Fantasy Vacation,contact the tournament office

AUGUSTA RAFFLE TICKETS – $100

For more information, please visit: https://laopen.com/tournament-info/tickets/