Tournament record: 264, Brett Wetterich (2003)
Current course record: 61, David Lebeck (2001), Mike Heinen (2002), Wes Short (2003)
The Golf Institute at LeTriomphe was constructed for one reason and one reason alone -- to improve the golfer's game. Beginners, intermediate players, and even touring professionals will have a resource to draw from to improve their golf games. The Institute offers a complete instructional program a the LeTriomphe Teaching Center. Features of the Institute include: a championship 370-yard par 4 and a 170-yard par 3 practice hole, private driving range tee, chipping and putting greens and sand bunkers. The variety of instruction covers 10 different areas of the game from putting to driving to course management.
Additionally, the practice hole offers the inexperienced golfer the opportunity to play on a regulation length hole and gain the confidence of on course playing experience.
|HOLE
|PAR
|YARDS
|1
|5
|532
|"Firefox"
A big drive on this well bunkered opening hole could set up an eagle opportunity. Errant tee shots will be penalized. Par or better is a must on Firefox.
|2
|4
|383
|"Slider"
Positioning off the tee is important on this short par 4. Tee shots down the left side of the fairway offer the best angle to the green.
|3
|3
|201
|"Prayer"
This long par 3 requires a mid to long iron into a green guarded by water on the left. Par is a good score on this hole.
|4
|4
|428
|"Escape"
A good drive in the fairway will leave a mid iron into a narrow two-tiered green. Proper club selection is critical to set up a birdie opportunity.
|5
|5
|534
|"Bottomnotch"
"This par 5 requires a well placed tee shot. A big tee shot may set you up to get home in two. Approach shots need to steer away from a large bunker fronting this large green.
|6
|3
|194
|"Topnotch"
Club selection is critical on this mid length par 3. The back left pin placement requires precise shot making.
|7
|5
|560
|"Needle's Eye"
An accurate drive into the fairway is a must. Water and bunkers come into play and make the tee shot demanding a long iron followed by a short iron shot will find an undulating green.
|8
|3
|176
|"Arc's Shadow"
This par 3 requires a will placed mid to short iron. Iron shots hit short will find water fronting the green. Shots hit too long will leave you with treacherous downhill putts.
|9
|4
|468
|"Bittersweet"
This slight dogleg left offers many bunkers to the left, so accuracy with the drive is critical. Keep it in the fairway and hope for par.
|10
|4
|368
|"Camelback"
A good drive will leave a short iron into this two-tiered green. Proper club selection on the approach is a must if you want a chance at birdie. Misjudged shots will find a pot bunker short of the green.
|11
|3
|188
|"Beach"
This par 3 demands precise club selection. Shots hit too long will find a bunker behind the green, while shots hit short will be left with a delicate uphill pitch.
|12
|5
|512
|"Bleeder"
A big drive should find the right side of the fairway. Resist the temptation to cut off too much water. Bunkers down the right side can cause trouble. A definite birdie hole.
|13
|4
|452
|"Gator's Jaw"
Make par here and you have done well. This par 4 offers trouble on right side with water -- hit it too far left and you will have no angle to the green. A good drive will leave you with a long iron to a large green where 3 putts are possible.
|14
|5
|520
|"Outback"
A reachable par 5 which will offer many eagle opportunities. A deep pot bunker guards the front of the green. The three-tiered green will offer some problems if your approach is too far from the pin.
|15
|4
|452
|"Longfellow"
A long par 4 where par is a good score. An errant tee shot will find bunkers on either side of the fairway. Club selection on approach shots will decide an opportunity for birdie or bogey.
|16
|3
|189
|"Big Sir"
The last of the long par 3s at Le Triomphe. Club selection is critical. Shots hit short of the green will find a watery grave. Go too long, and you will be faced with an uphill pitch to a green sloping away from you.
|17
|4
|387
|"Slot"
The name defines the hole. The tee shot must find the fairway to set up a birdie chance. Bunkers line the left side of the fairway while a row of trees guard the fairway on the right.
|18
|4
|460
|"Triumph"
This long par 4 requires a big drive and an accurate approach shot. Proper club selection is the key to getting it close on the approach. The multi-tiered green offers many difficult pin placements. Make par here, and it will be a Triumph.
