×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tickets

file

Tickets

To Purchase tickets for the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation visit  bmwcharitygolf.com.

Parking is included with all tickets. Children 18 and under receive free grounds admissions. Military and First Responders should visit  birdiesforthebrave.org. to receive free tickets to the tournament

DAILY GROUNDS CREDENTIAL - $15.00

  • Grants ticket holders one-day access to the tournament course of their choosing.

PATRON CREDENTIAL - $50.00

  • Grants the ticket holder access all days of the tournament at the tournament course of their choosing.

CLUBHOUSE CREDENTIAL - $80.00

  • Grants the ticket holder grounds and clubhouse access at Thornblade Club only, all days of the tournament.

TWO-MEAL CLUBHOUSE CREDENTIAL - $125.00

  • Grants the ticket holder grounds and clubhouse access at Thornblade Club, as well as two meals in the clubhouse, all days of the tournament.

Skybox Club Ticket presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute - $150.00

  • The Skybox Club presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute on Thornblade’s 18 th Green, the hub of activity at the tournament’s four-day course, gives you a front row seat to all the action.
  • Day-specific Skybox Club tickets include breakfast, lunch, and snacks as well as a mix of complimentary and cash bar beverages.



If you are interested in a large quantity of tickets to The Skybox Club, a shared skybox including food and beverages, contact Judson Conwell at jconwell@sccharities.org

For more information, click here.