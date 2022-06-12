|
To Purchase tickets for the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation visit bmwcharitygolf.com.
Parking is included with all tickets. Children 18 and under receive free grounds admissions. Military and First Responders should visit birdiesforthebrave.org. to receive free tickets to the tournament
DAILY GROUNDS CREDENTIAL - $15.00
PATRON CREDENTIAL - $50.00
CLUBHOUSE CREDENTIAL - $80.00
TWO-MEAL CLUBHOUSE CREDENTIAL - $125.00
Skybox Club Ticket presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute - $150.00
If you are interested in a large quantity of tickets to The Skybox Club, a shared skybox including food and beverages, contact Judson Conwell at jconwell@sccharities.org
For more information, click here.
