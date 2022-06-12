×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

  • COURSE

    Thornblade Club

    Course Par Value: 71 • Course Yardage: 7024

    Thornblade Club

    Course Par Value: 71 • Course Yardage: 7024
    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 463  
    1 4 463  
    2 5 575  
    2 5 575  
    3 4 455  
    3 4 455  
    4 3 150  
    4 3 150  
    5 5 531  
    5 5 531  
    6 3 182  
    6 3 182  
    7 4 389  
    7 4 389  
    8 4 433  
    8 4 433  
    9 3 190  
    9 3 190  
    10 4 411  
    10 4 411  
    11 3 207  
    11 3 207  
    12 4 388  
    12 4 388  
    13 4 435  
    13 4 435  
    14 4 432  
    14 4 432  
    15 5 533  
    15 5 533  
    16 5 542  
    16 5 542  
    17 3 217  
    17 3 217  
    18 4 491  
    18 4 491  