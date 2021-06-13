×
To Purchase tickets for the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation visit  bmwcharitygolf.com.

Parking is included with all tickets. Children 18 and under receive free grounds admissions. Military and First Responders should visit  birdiesforthebrave.org. to receive free tickets to the tournament

DAILY GROUNDS CREDENTIAL - $10.00

Grants access to the grounds at one of the tournament courses one day during tournament play

PATRON CREDENTIAL - $25.00

Grants access to the grounds at both courses Thursday, June 10 thru Friday, June 11 and at Thornblade Club on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13.

CLUBHOUSE CREDENTIAL - $50.00

Grants access to the grounds and clubhouse at both courses Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11 and access to the grounds and clubhouse at Thornblade Club on Saturday, June 12  and Sunday, June 13. Clubhouse Credential holders may purchase breakfast, lunch and beverages in the clubhouse at each course.

TWO-MEAL CLUBHOUSE CREDENTIAL - $100.00

Grants access to the grounds and clubhouse at both courses Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11 and access to the grounds and clubhouse at Thornblade Club on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13. also includes two meals in the clubhouse at the course of their choosing.

Skybox Club Ticket presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute - $150.00

The Skybox Club presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute on Thornbladeâ€™s 18th Green, the hub of activity at the tournamentâ€™s four-day course, gives you a front row seat to all the action Your day specific Skybox Club tickets include breakfast, lunch and snacks in the skybox and complimentary beer, wine, soda water and a cash liquor bar inside the Skybox Club

If you are interested in a large quantity of tickets to The Skybox Club, a shared skybox including food and beverages, contact Judson Conwell at jconwell@sccharities.org

For more information, click here.