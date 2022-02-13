×
  • COURSE

    Country Club de Bogota-Lagos

    Course Par Value: 71 • Course Yardage: 7,237
    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 431  
    2 4 525  
    3 4 382  
    4 4 355  
    5 3 235  
    6 4 413  
    7 3 180  
    8 5 555  
    9 4 447  
    10 5 585  
    11 4 457  
    12 3 228  
    13 4 439  
    14 4 382  
    15 3 207  
    16 4 436  
    17 4 440  
    18 5 570  