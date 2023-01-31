Akshay Bhatia turns 21 at The Panama Championship

Bhatia has started fast in his sophomore Korn Ferry Tour campaign with back-to-back top-10 finishes, a T4 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay followed by a T7 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.

He stands No. 6 on the season-long standings, as he turns his attention to the upcoming Central America swing, with The Panama Championship followed by next week’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in Bogota. The top 30 at season’s end will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.

Last year, Bhatia won the season opener in Exuma, marking a dramatic change in fortune after entering the season on conditional status. For the kid who turned pro at 17, who notched a top-10 at the TOUR’s Fortinet Championship at 18, it resurrected the hype and intrigue that surrounded Bhatia’s first forays on TOUR.

The remainder of the season didn’t go as planned; Bhatia fought through a back injury and struggled to find the proper balance of rest. He didn’t feel 100% throughout the season, culminating in three missed cuts at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to fall short of a TOUR card.

But Bhatia views his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season as a cornerstone of the learning process. He’s excited for his second season, which brings familiarity with host courses, cities and his peers. He feels more integrated into the week-to-week cadence on Tour.

And if his results in the Bahamas are any indication, big things could be imminent.

“Last year, winning was a huge bonus … you feel like you’re going to cruise, and it just doesn’t happen,” Bhatia said Tuesday. “I’ve done a lot more work on my body and in the gym these last four or five months. It’s made a big difference in my energy. My golf swing is a little better, more consistent, and I’ve put myself somewhat in contention these last two weeks.

“Last year, I was checking the (standings) every week to a certain extent, and this year, I’m not even going to worry about it. Not even going to look. Just try to enjoy it and keep being in contention every single week.”

Bhatia draws inspiration from a variety of sources. He admires world No. 1 Rory McIlroy’s unwavering work ethic and knack for not letting outside forces bother him. A student of the game, he recalls Patrick Cantlay’s early-career injury struggles, which slowed him for a bit but not ultimately; Cantlay now stands world No. 5.

And like Jon Rahm and Max Homa, among others, he cherishes the ‘Mamba mentality’ cultivated by the late Kobe Bryant.

“It’s hard to create it, and it’s hard to believe it,” said Bhatia of the mentality, “but if you can do that, and if I can do that at my age, I think the sky’s the limit.”