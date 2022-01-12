Veteran Brunner primed to maximize guaranteed starts in 2022

Nothing gets Brad Brunner’s heart pumping more than a good race. When he’s not using the latest car cleaning products on his new Ford Mustang, he might be found on the drag strip with a few buddies enjoying a night out. But the race Brunner is truly striving to win is his personal lifelong goal of earning a PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I feel like I’m more comfortable than I’ve ever been out there over the years,” Brunner said as he readied for the season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. “I’m ready to move on. The Korn Ferry Tour is a great Tour, but I want to get onto the PGA TOUR.

Brunner has been on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2016 and finished T19 at Final Stage of last fall’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament to earn guaranteed starts in 2022.

What sort of mojo does the savvy veteran need to carry that play into the upcoming season? It could very well be one of the world’s favorite foods: pizza.

“I try to stay away from it, but I had a thing where if I ate some pizza the night before, I would shoot 60s every time. I would say it holds true 90 percent of the time,” Brunner said with a laugh. “The problem is you can’t eat pizza every night, so I’m trying to eat a little healthier.”

Pizza might not be Brunner’s only gateway to the PGA TOUR. A healthy addition: good practice during the offseason.

“Been doing some offseason work with my coach Matt Killen,” said the University of North Florida alum. “Swing feels better, so I’m looking forward to next season and putting it to work.”