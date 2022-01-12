  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Veteran Brunner primed to maximize guaranteed starts in 2022

  • Brad Brunner, 33, secured guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for the first time via Final Stage of Q-School. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)Brad Brunner, 33, secured guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for the first time via Final Stage of Q-School. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)