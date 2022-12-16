10 players to watch on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

1. CHRIS GOTTERUP

If you told Chris Gotterup at the beginning of the week of Final Stage of Q-School that he’d finish tied for third and would notch a dozen guaranteed starts for 2023, he would have taken it.

But since he had a chance to win the whole thing heading into the final round and didn’t get the job done, he said he’s got a “bit more” motivation for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season.

The 2022 Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Award winner made a hearty impression on both his PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour colleagues this summer, and after a T3 result at Final Stage, he’ll head into 2023 as our No.1 Player to Watch.

Gotterup, who had a solid four-year effort at Rutgers (he was named the 2019-20 Big Ten Player of the Year) and then went to the University of Oklahoma as a redshirt senior, ripped through the competition in his final year of college. A first-team All-American, Gotterup was named the Big 12 Golfer of the Year and closed the 2022 campaign ranked the No. 1 golfer in the country after two victories.

Gotterup finished tied for seventh at the PGA TOUR’s Puerto Rico Open, competing as an amateur (the best result on TOUR by an amateur since Sam Burns at the 2017 Barbasol Championship), before turning professional and debuting at the RBC Canadian Open.

Despite a missed cut there, Gotterup had earned a spot in the following week’s U.S. Open, where he made the cut after a Friday 69.

“On the driving range that week you’ve got … you name it, and they’re not that different than you are. They make more putts per round, maybe they hit it 10 feet closer a few times, everyone is so close,” said Gotterup. “I definitely learned that week that I could play in front of whoever it was.”

Gotterup notched his best result of the season in early July at the John Deere Classic, a tie for fourth. He earned his way into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but couldn’t convert that opportunity into a PGA TOUR card.

Still, he had a collection of solid results on TOUR through the latter half of 2022 – and had plenty of learning experiences as well.

“’Learning experience’ is kind of how the whole summer was,” said Gotterup. “To have the opportunities I did was amazing and obviously there were a lot of them in a short period of time. I definitely put my body through the ringer and definitely learned what I can handle and how to manage myself and my time tournament-wise, which is nice.

“(Pro golf) is the same as college … but it’s not. I figured how to play and how to score, and then you had to re-learn it all even though it’s golf. It’s a different mentality.”

In talking with the guys at Final Stage, Gotterup realized how important each week was through the Korn Ferry Tour season. You always heard, he said, about guys who missed a PGA TOUR card by a shot or two throughout the season-long standings or Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

For his part, Gotterup said he’s going to try to make sure each shot in 2023 has purpose. He’s hoping for a hot start, but he’s also got the mental awareness to know it’s not a short season, either. He’s laser-like on keeping it simple: work hard, do the best he can, and hope for some nice results.

Solid results have always come for Gotterup.

When he played golf in high school or for fun, he always knew he was “OK” at the sport, he said. He played lacrosse and other sports growing up but wasn’t as good as when he was on the course. When he got to Rutgers, he took golf seriously enough but still didn’t know how things would pan out – especially after needing surgery on his left hand in April 2020 for a partially torn ligament (plus a bone graft procedure) after a few solid campaigns at the school. He came back not knowing if he was going to get back to the level he hoped for, but he did. And of course, he had his all-time collegiate effort when he transferred to Oklahoma.

“I finished off amazing at Oklahoma and I thought, ‘(Oh man), I have to take this for real now,’” he said with a laugh. “There were times when I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is for me,’ and there were times when I was like, ‘I can do this for sure.’”

With plenty of guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, and the No. 1 spot in our Players to Watch list, now’s the time Gotterup is hoping to prove exactly that.