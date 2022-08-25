Monday qualifying maestro Patrick Flavin propelled by persistence

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Patrick Flavin had just signed his scorecard at Second Stage of Q-School on a steamy, quiet Friday afternoon in Brooksville, Florida. The tension could be cut with the proverbial knife. Pros outside the cut line exited the clubhouse at Southern Hills Plantation Club, heads down, uncertain of what might be to come.

Patrick Flavin held his head high, a bounce in his step despite suffering perhaps golf’s most crushing defeat. Missing at Second Stage means zero Korn Ferry Tour status for the following season, resigned to a fickle fate of Monday qualifiers.

Flavin shook hands with a TOUR staffer, saying he’d see him soon.

Three days later, Flavin earned a spot at the Bermuda Championship via the Monday qualifier. He finished T17 and didn’t look back.

“To go from what could be a debilitating moment, to now you just qualified for a PGA TOUR event, I don’t know how you do that,” said Louis Sauer, Flavin’s golf instructor since high school. “Most guys would’ve gone home, thought the next year’s going to be a waste.

“And he just had probably the best year of his life.”

Sure enough, playing on zero status, Flavin qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via non-member FedExCup points. He Monday qualified into five TOUR events, recorded four top-25s in nine starts, and is chasing a PGA TOUR card across the three-event Finals series.

This week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship marks the second leg, as Flavin returns to home turf of sorts. The Chicago-area native played collegiately at Miami (Ohio), just a couple hours from The Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), the site of Flavin’s final collegiate tournament in 2018. Flavin is staying this week with his college teammate JD Fletcher, who is now the head men’s golf coach at Miami (Ohio).

Throughout the past year, Flavin channeled his trademark resilience, refusing to allow Second Stage of Q-School define him; he carded a four-round total of 3 under that week, six strokes shy of earning 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

“Positivity is kind of required to be around Pat,” said Sauer, crediting the book “Fearless Golf’ by Dr. Gio Valiante that has particularly resonated with Flavin.

“Something about that book really shifted it from, ‘This is happening to me,’ to, ‘I have a choice to look at it this way.’”