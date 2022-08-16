Player blog: Augusto Núñez on the emotion of receiving a PGA TOUR card

Like I said before, it’s a long way from my country to here. Blessed and grateful as I am to be here, I am not immune to being homesick. And among the great things that golf has given to me, I was lucky enough to have surrounded myself with people that have the ability to take me back home faster than you can say #TOURBound. Be it with an “asado” at our hotels, or with some “mates” driving from one tournament to the other, making Utah to Omaha feel just like a drive from Buenos Aires to Mar del Plata, I wouldn’t trade that experience for the world.

We as players are expected to compete against each other all the time, which we do, but we are also there for each other, no matter what. With Fabián Gomez, I was lucky enough that he had already played and won on TOUR. Being able to get that sort of firsthand advice from a fellow countryman is otherworldly to me. Just the other day during a practice round, I was talking to him and he said something that will follow me all the way to Napa for my first TOUR event at the Fortinet Championship: “We are all the same, here and on the PGA TOUR. You made your way here, why not there?”

I am currently the fifth Argentinean player to have made his way to the PGA TOUR via the Korn Ferry Tour, and I am certain I will not be the last. The talent I see, both here and on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, even way back home with the players that are just starting their paths, will not let that happen. And I will always do my best to put our flag at the top of the leaderboard no matter what. For all the players that came before me and the ones that will come, I can feel the Argentinean flag waving proud as I walk towards the PGA TOUR.