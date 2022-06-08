  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Pierceson Coody rebounds from arm fracture, set for pro debut

    PGA TOUR University No. 1 helped lead Texas to last week's NCAA title

  • Pierceson Coody earned 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership via his top-five position on the 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Pierceson Coody earned 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership via his top-five position on the 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)