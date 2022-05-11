PGA TOUR University alum Kevin Yu trending in chase of first TOUR card

Kevin Yu’s father, Tommy, is a professional golfer as well. The Korn Ferry Tour rookie is from Chinese Taipei and grew up playing golf with his dad, frequenting the local course for as long as he can remember. His dad also inspired Yu’s competitive spirit.

“I wanted to beat my dad so bad out there,” said Yu, “and that’s what got me into this game.”

Yu started playing tournaments when he was about 7 years old, and he shot 120 (“ish,” he remembers) in his first go-around. He saw how much better the other kids were and he wanted to beat them, too.

“I really started to get into it then, and I really wanted to be a professional golfer when I was that age,” he said. “I just knew I really wanted to do this for my life.”

Yu emerged from a celebrated career at Arizona State University to make a big-time splash on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, and he’s aiming to continue that momentum into 2022, his first full campaign on the path to the PGA TOUR.

Yu finished runner-up at last week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, ending up just one shot back of winner Brent Grant’s 16-under total.

The second-place finish moved Yu to 27th on The 25 and came after Yu missed three cuts in a row.

“I’ve been playing pretty solid this whole year, but obviously the results were not too good,” admits Yu. “I had missed three cuts in a row, but I still felt like I was playing some good golf. Just not close enough. Last week everything was going really well. My swing, the plan, the strategy … it was all good.

“Having seen the result, a second, it gave me a lot of confidence to keep doing what I’m doing right now.”