Season 3 of "One Shot Away" showcases raw emotions, realities of chasing TOUR dreams

The show captures the other side of the chase, as well. Season 2 cast member Roberto Diaz entered the Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship on the bubble; he ultimately missed the cut, finished No. 27 on The 25, and failed to earn his TOUR card via the Finals. Drew Weaver struggled to find a rhythm throughout the season; he lost his card and opted to retire from professional golf, allowing him to spend more time with his wife and young son.

Season 3 promises for more of the same, with an continued expansion of behind-the-scenes access in part due to eased COVID-19 restrictions.

“My main goal is just to show each of the players, who they are,” said One Shot Away lead producer Brent Miller. “A lot of it is talking with each player and trying to find what makes them unique, and not make stuff up or put them in situations that aren’t true to them. A lot of it is talking with each player and finding what makes them unique and also what they do in their day-to-day lives that can make them relatable to everyday people.

“To play at this level, you’ve had to play for multiple years and in multiple situations. At this point in their careers, they’re all chasing the same thing. It’s not stardom, it’s not fame. It’s to prove themselves out on the PGA TOUR, or at least have the chance to do that. So I feel like that’s pretty cool. Because everybody in life wants a chance, and so I think a lot of people can relate to that, just being given a chance and trying to take advantage of it.”