Curtis Luck recalls advice from Rory McIlroy at 2017 Masters

After winning the 2016 U.S. Amateur, Curtis Luck received an invitation to compete in the 2017 Masters Tournament.

Not only did he earn a trip to Augusta National as a 20-year-old, the Australian proceeded to make the cut and play all four competitive rounds as an amateur.

Earlier in the week, Luck played a few practice holes with Rory McIlroy. As they arrived at Augusta National’s famed par-3 12th hole, McIlroy offered a valuable bit of advice.

“He told me that if I got a wind for a split-second that I liked, run in and hit the shot immediately,” Luck recalled. “Because it is really unsettling to be on that tee, and just be feeling and seeing four different winds at one time.”

Five years after making his Masters debut, Luck aims to regain his PGA TOUR card via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season – and hopes for several more trips to Augusta National throughout his career. He’ll forever look back fondly on his first Masters experience, which he earned via his 2016 U.S. Amateur triumph at Oakland Hills CC near Detroit. Luck defeated Nick Carlson (21 holes) in a semifinal to earn his Masters invitation, then bested Brad Dalke, 6 and 4, in the 36-hole finale.

Luck took full advantage of the experience, embracing the nuances that cannot be seen on television or a stream. He arrived a week early and practiced when “there was not a soul on the golf course,” seeing the property evolve from “lush green grass” to “heads across the entire property.”

“That was wild to me,” remarked Luck of the evolution from week-out to week-of. “Because of the way that it’s colored and maintained, it’s so perfectly green, that on TV it doesn’t show the severeness of the elevation changes on the golf course, because on camera, there’s no real good depth perception.

“So when I got there, there were a couple holes … I had watched every Masters growing up, and there were a few holes that when I got there, I didn’t even recognize what they were, because they looked so different in person.”