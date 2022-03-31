Vocalist Jay Card III relishes stage in rookie season

Jay Card III had to make birdie on his final two holes at last month’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard to remain inside the top 10. As is the case on the Korn Ferry Tour, there’s a fine line between want and need. This scenario straddled that line.

He needed it, to secure a spot in the next week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic. He wanted it, but not for the same reason.

Card is a performer, and he wanted to put on a show.

“There’s this grandstand and hundreds of people next to it, and I just can’t wait to hit this golf shot and show these people what I can do,” Card said.

Card is a golfer – that’s obvious. But he plays the saxophone, the flute and the oboe. He picked up the cello when he was a senior in college. His skills with the guitar are improving. His best instrument, however, is his voice.

The 27-year-old has a bass singing voice and has performed in choirs at iconic venues like the Vatican and Carnegie Hall. He gravitated towards opera – “it’s like musical theatre without the dancing, which I like” – in accordance with the specialization of his vocal register. And singing in a language that isn’t English is good for the nerves.

“If you mess up, not a lot of people know,” he said with a smile. “You’re singing in Italian, and you can throw out a random sound and people will be like, ‘OK,’ and you can just keep going along.”