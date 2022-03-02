Josh Teater's lessons learned from runner-up at 2020 Puerto Rico Open

“I’m good enough.”

That was the key quote from Josh Teater at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open – an event he returns to this week on a sponsor exemption – after he fell one stroke shy of Viktor Hovland’s winning total.

At the time, he was 40. Two kids. Earned millions of dollars playing the game he fell in love with as a teenager after realizing his basketball dreams weren’t going to come true. But he just couldn’t quite do it that week.

Still, Teater, who has returned to the Korn Ferry Tour after falling short of the magical top-125 mark on the 2020-21 FedExCup, isn’t giving up. A return to the Puerto Rico Open this week isn’t wrapped in what-could-have-been, but instead in what-am-I-going-to-do.

He thinks back to that week often, he says.

He was four shots clear of the field at one point, but Viktor Hovland went on to birdie the 72nd hole and win by one. He got beat, he says.

“I played a great tournament, and it just wasn’t good enough that week and that’s the way the game is,” reflected Teater this week from Puerto Rico. “Sometimes you can have everything you’ve got and you lose, and sometimes you don’t have your best and you can win. We know what Viktor has gone on to do and continues to do. I gained a lot of confidence from that tournament.

“Obviously I wanted to win. For sure.”