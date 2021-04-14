Ramey, Ewing ascend from small-town Mississippi to golf's elite

Sandwiched halfway between Birmingham and Memphis up Interstate 22 sits the small town of Fulton, Mississippi. With a population under 4,000, Fulton is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of Vernon Presley, the father of Elvis (The King was born 20 miles east in Tupelo).

“It’s a super small town, laid back; there’s really nothing to do,” laughed Chad Ramey.

Fulton has one nine-hole golf course; it’s no one’s idea of a golf mecca. But Ramey is one of two professional golfers that is putting Fulton and Itawamba County on the map.

Ramey is currently on the Korn Ferry Tour and is in prime position to earn his first PGA TOUR card at the end of the summer; Ramey ranks seventh on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and has made a remarkable 23 of 26 cuts this season.

And then there is his childhood friend and teammate Ally Ewing, a sixth-year pro on the LPGA Tour. Ewing finished T7 at this month’s ANA Inspiration to rise to a career-best 30th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Last fall, Ewing broke through with her first win on the LPGA Tour at the LPGA Drive On Championship - Reynolds Lake Oconee.

So, what’s the common denominator? Well, a lot.