Ramey, Ewing ascend from small-town Mississippi to golf's elite
April 14, 2021
By Preston Smith, PGATOUR.COM
- Ally Ewing and Chad Ramey learned the game at Fulton (Mississippi) CC, a public nine-hole track. (Courtesy of Ally Ewing)
Sandwiched halfway between Birmingham and Memphis up Interstate 22 sits the small town of Fulton, Mississippi. With a population under 4,000, Fulton is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of Vernon Presley, the father of Elvis (The King was born 20 miles east in Tupelo).
“It’s a super small town, laid back; there’s really nothing to do,” laughed Chad Ramey.
Fulton has one nine-hole golf course; it’s no one’s idea of a golf mecca. But Ramey is one of two professional golfers that is putting Fulton and Itawamba County on the map.
Ramey is currently on the Korn Ferry Tour and is in prime position to earn his first PGA TOUR card at the end of the summer; Ramey ranks seventh on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and has made a remarkable 23 of 26 cuts this season.
And then there is his childhood friend and teammate Ally Ewing, a sixth-year pro on the LPGA Tour. Ewing finished T7 at this month’s ANA Inspiration to rise to a career-best 30th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Last fall, Ewing broke through with her first win on the LPGA Tour at the LPGA Drive On Championship - Reynolds Lake Oconee.
So, what’s the common denominator? Well, a lot.Chad Ramey (front-left) and Ally Ewing (front-right), pictured in 2011. (Courtesy of Chad Ramey)
Ramey and Ewing each grew up playing at Fulton Country Club where Ramey’s father, Stanley, is the superintendent. Ramey grew up at the only house on the course, under 100 yards from the first tee, and had a club in his hand as early as 3 years old. For Ewing, she began her golf journey around 10 years old out at the course.
“We didn’t have a range at Fulton Country Club, we had to make our own driving range,” reflected Ewing. “We hit from a spot near the ladies’ tee box on No. 3 across two fairways to a patch of rough to the right of No. 2 green. That was our range. And then if we wanted to work on drivers, we’d go find a hole that nobody was on and work on drivers there.”
Though the practice areas may have been sparse, Stanley Ramey noticed Ewing playing at 10 years old and talked to her parents about having her work with V.J. Trolio, an instructor out of West Point, Mississippi, who Chad already worked with. To this day, both Ramey and Ewing work with Trolio, as well as short-game coach Tim Yelverton.Chad Ramey and his father, Stanley, at a junior tournament. (Courtesy of Chad Ramey)
“Early on, Stanley was one of the ones who saw me practice,” said Ewing. “We didn’t always soak in everything that we could at the lessons, so to have his set of eyes at the golf course from age 13 to 18, even occasionally when I came home from college, just to have a set of eyes with suggestions. He even caddied for me in a few events, specifically in USGA qualifiers. I dragged him out to a couple of U.S. Open qualifiers where he was toting the bag for 36 holes.”
As Ramey and Ewing got more competitive while at Itawamba Agricultural High School, they were already two of the top amateur golfers in the state. At one point someone complained about Ewing competing on the men’s golf team from the ladies’ tees, so she began playing from the men’s tees from her sophomore year on.
“At that age I was kind of like, ‘If you want to back me up, then back me up,’” said Ewing.
Ramey won three individual state titles as a freshman, junior and senior. Ewing followed by winning the men’s individual state title as a senior the year after Ramey left, competing from the men’s tees.If you want to back me up, then back me up.
“She actually won the state championship individually, playing from the same tees as all of the guys,” Ramey remarked. “We had some good years, that’s for sure. My dad and I talk about it all the time, she’s one of the most competitive people you’ll ever meet. So I think that pushed her and really pushed both of us because I’m a very competitive person as well.”Ally Ewing and Chad Ramey, pictured in 2007 at Fulton Country Club. (Courtesy of Ally Ewing)
The duo each went on to compete at Mississippi State where they both set records. Ramey (2010-14) graduated with the lowest scoring average in program history while notching two wins and being named All-SEC three times. Ewing (2011-15) still owns the lowest scoring average in program history and ranks second with five career wins.
Since turning pro, Ewing has enjoyed more immediate success with her ascension to the LPGA Tour in 2017 and first win last fall. But Ramey has been charging to get his PGA TOUR card this season. While he has yet to experience a breakthrough victory, four top-10s in his last six starts (and eight overall this season) have led to a steady climb in the standings.
“Just seeing his game progress, it’s no surprise to me,” said Ewing of Ramey’s recent surge. “I think his work ethic has always been unbelievable. He stuck to his process, and while the road has been a little bit longer for him on the Korn Ferry Tour, it just shows the dedication that he has to stick to his process. The results are coming and he’s playing great golf right now.”
Both young professional golfers will continue carrying the flag for Fulton, Itawamba County and all of the supporters they’ve gained over the years from northeast Mississippi. And for a town of less than 4,000 people to produce two high level golfers, the odds to make it as a professional golfer all of a sudden don’t seem so bad.
“It’s absolutely rare to see professional athletes from such a small town, especially two of them,” noted Ewing. “The support that we’ve had throughout our careers, whether it’s been our coaches or our parents, the support that we got from Fulton Country Club and the city of Fulton itself, so many people have poured support into us. You hear it enough that you can do it from so many people, and you really do start to believe it. That just goes to show if you have a lot of people in your corner, and the support from so many people investing in you, you can succeed at the highest level even if you come from a small nine-hole golf course.”
“It is very crazy,” added Ramey. “Everybody’s always joked that there’s just something in the water in Fulton.”
