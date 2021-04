Ramey, Ewing ascend from small-town Mississippi to golf's elite

The duo each went on to compete at Mississippi State where they both set records. Ramey (2010-14) graduated with the lowest scoring average in program history while notching two wins and being named All-SEC three times. Ewing (2011-15) still owns the lowest scoring average in program history and ranks second with five career wins.

Since turning pro, Ewing has enjoyed more immediate success with her ascension to the LPGA Tour in 2017 and first win last fall. But Ramey has been charging to get his PGA TOUR card this season. While he has yet to experience a breakthrough victory, four top-10s in his last six starts (and eight overall this season) have led to a steady climb in the standings.

“Just seeing his game progress, it’s no surprise to me,” said Ewing of Ramey’s recent surge. “I think his work ethic has always been unbelievable. He stuck to his process, and while the road has been a little bit longer for him on the Korn Ferry Tour, it just shows the dedication that he has to stick to his process. The results are coming and he’s playing great golf right now.”

Both young professional golfers will continue carrying the flag for Fulton, Itawamba County and all of the supporters they’ve gained over the years from northeast Mississippi. And for a town of less than 4,000 people to produce two high level golfers, the odds to make it as a professional golfer all of a sudden don’t seem so bad.

“It’s absolutely rare to see professional athletes from such a small town, especially two of them,” noted Ewing. “The support that we’ve had throughout our careers, whether it’s been our coaches or our parents, the support that we got from Fulton Country Club and the city of Fulton itself, so many people have poured support into us. You hear it enough that you can do it from so many people, and you really do start to believe it. That just goes to show if you have a lot of people in your corner, and the support from so many people investing in you, you can succeed at the highest level even if you come from a small nine-hole golf course.”

“It is very crazy,” added Ramey. “Everybody’s always joked that there’s just something in the water in Fulton.”