Pros Zach Wright, fiance Lindsey Weaver thrive on each other's support

Ask any married couple: finding balance while supporting one another is key to a successful relationship.

It’s no different for a couple that features two professional golfers. Zach Wright, whose fiancé Lindsey Weaver plays on the LPGA Tour, knows that all too well.

“The way we go about what we do,” says Wright, “it’s very easy.”

The couple met when they were 12 and dated for a couple of years in high school. They went to different colleges – Wright to LSU while Weaver went to Notre Dame for her freshman year and then on to Arizona – and ended up breaking up. They reconnected in December of 2017 and have been together ever since.

They bought a home in the Dallas area this year and their wedding is set for December 2021 in Ohio at Weaver’s parents’ place – they own some land there and Weaver’s mother runs weddings already (“It just makes sense,” Wright says).

Weaver says she saw the proposal coming from miles away, as Wright as a “pretty bad” poker face – and she helped pick out the ring as well.

Wright decided to bring a group of friends to Napa, California, for a couples’ getaway in wine country last November. On the first night the waiter brought around dessert menus to everyone in order, but Weaver was skipped and then returned to at the end. She had a feeling there was something up and decided to slow-play Wright.

“He hates me for this,” says Weaver with a laugh. “Eventually he turned to me and was like, ‘Are you going to get dessert?’ and I said, ‘I don’t think so, I’m pretty full.’”

Sure enough, she opened the menu and inside was a special page that said, ‘Will you marry me?’

The couple has navigated the two biggest stresses in one’s life all while going through a pandemic, too. They moved into their home in Dallas during the COVID-19 break and are continuing to plan their wedding while both their seasons are chugging along. Weaver was given an honorary membership to the Old American Golf Club – where an LPGA Tour event is played every year – and Wright plays out of there as well, since he got a membership as Weaver’s fiancé.

Weaver is enjoying her best season as a professional so far (she made headlines at the AIG Women’s Open, a major on the LPGA Tour schedule, after heading into the final round with a chance to win while using a push cart – the same push cart she used while playing junior golf).

“She does everything pretty well. I’ve been telling her for a couple of years to just keep believing in yourself because it’s going to happen, and this year she’s finally playing better,” says Wright about Weaver. “I’ve always known she can do it it’s just a matter of getting it done.”

Wright is still looking for his big break on the Korn Ferry Tour. He had a spectacular run on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada in 2018 where he finished third on the Order of Merit after notching seven top-10 finishes in just 12 events. But this season, he sits 131st on the Regular Season Points List.

He went through Q-School in 2019 with Weaver on his bag for both Second Stage and Final Stage (Wright also caddies for Weaver on occasion and will help Weaver with yardages and “does a little more work” than she does when she caddies for him, Weaver says with a laugh), and admits he got off to a slow start at the beginning of the season.

“That pressure builds,” says Wright. “But I’ve been playing better golf as of late. I’m getting closer. I’m learning as I go with what works for me. If I didn’t have next year guaranteed I’d be in a bit of a pickle.”

Wright is back in action this week on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS (after not earning a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance he went to caddie for Weaver who finished T21 at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G on the LPGA Tour).

Based on how many points he’s earned in the wraparound season so far (Wright’s best result so far is a T14 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz) it’s likely Wright will be able to play most of the rest of the 2020-21 schedule. His current status has him feeling freer.

“It’s just starting to play golf versus worrying about money and shuffles and points because those things in your head are distractions,” he says.

One thing that won’t be a distraction – for either of the golfing couple – is how much they’re going to continue to support one another, on and off the course.

“It’s easy to support,” says Wright, “because I know exactly what she’s going through and I know what she’s going through.”