  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Return to Golf takeaways: Zalatoris shines, Summerhays' storybook surge

  • Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris has finished top-six in all four Return to Golf events. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris has finished top-six in all four Return to Golf events. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)