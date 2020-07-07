Return to Golf takeaways: Zalatoris shines, Summerhays' storybook surge

A (NEAR) CINDERELLA STORY

The Korn Ferry Tour has always been the kind of place where miracles are made. There was nearly an all-time story told in Utah as part of the Tour’s Return to Golf.

Daniel Summerhays, 36, announced earlier in the week that he was planning to make the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank – a hometown event, of sorts – his final start as a professional. The event is played at Oakridge CC, Summerhays’ childhood home course, and it was a family affair: his brother was his caddie for the week, and he was paired with nephew Preston for the first two rounds.

The plan was to retire and take a job as a teacher and high school golf coach. But he nearly won the tournament.

Summerhays, in the final round, played a seven-hole stretch in 6-under par. He bogeyed the 72nd hole of the week but still finished with a flurry – a 9-under 62. And then, at 20-under for the week, he waited.

With the wind picking up, nobody else went as low as Summerhays did, and he ended up in a playoff with Paul Haley II and eventual winner Kyle Jones.

Summerhays’ dream stretch came to a close on the first playoff hole, but he was certainly the story of the week – and one of the stories of the year.

While Summerhays won a Korn Ferry Tour event as an amateur in 2007, he never won as a professional. He did, however, earn nearly $9 million on the PGA TOUR and finished third at the 2016 PGA Championship.

And he was on the tee the next week at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

Retirement might need to be put on hold, after all.