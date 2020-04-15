New Caledonia native Barjon chases first PGA TOUR card

Seven thousand four hundred miles – give or take.

That’s how far it is from Paul Barjon’s home country of New Caledonia to his new home in Dallas, Texas.

Golf is the most global of games, and Barjon knows that better than anyone. Quite literally, the journey has been a long one for the 27-year-old.

The Texas Christian University alum first left Dumbéa, New Caledonia as a 16-year-old to go to France for high school before heading to the United States for college. Since then, he’s been back-and-forth on the Korn Ferry Tour and Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada before winning 2019 Player of the Year honors on the Canadian circuit thanks to two victories.

Barjon was born in France and then moved to New Caledonia at age 2. He stayed until he was 16 and then returned to France for high school. He also played on France’s national golf team as a teen and played soccer and rugby – although he stopped playing rugby fairly quickly as he “got beat up pretty bad,” he jokes now.

There are three golf courses on New Caledonia: a public, a private, and a semi-private track. Barjon says he grew up playing the public course, Garden Golf de Dumbéa (a tropical, parkland layout with views of the New Caledonia mountains). His friend Julien Brun went to TCU before Barjon, inspiring him to become a Horned Frog.

“But it was tough to judge how good you are when you play on a small island,” said Barjon. “Even when we were in France and playing good golf, you were wondering how good the guys in the U.S. were.

“You don’t know how good they are until you get to college and you see how good you have to be to turn pro.”

As it turned out, Barjon was pretty good.