Baldwin celebrates birth of first child Miles

Miles was born a week late, so he didn’t end up interrupting Baldwin’s play on the Korn Ferry Tour (“We thought the timing was perfect ... we just forgot to account for a global pandemic!” Baldwin said by text message), where he sits 58th on the Regular Season Points List – thanks in large part to a T7 finish at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA.

Baldwin was inside the top-five heading into the weekend in Mexico and said he had a member of the Korn Ferry Tour’s operations team on standby in case things were picking up with the pregnancy and he had to get pulled off the golf course.

“If there was one day where I did not want the little guy to come, it had to be that Saturday. I didn’t even say anything to my wife like, ‘Don’t have the baby tomorrow,’ because I didn’t even want to put it out into the universe,” said Baldwin with a chuckle. “Fortunately that didn’t happen and he did cooperate. He was very comfortable. Mom made a nice home for him.”

Baldwin said the distractions he had en route to becoming a first-time father actually turned into focus the closer he got to the due date.

He was exempt through the first eight events of 2020 thanks to his finish at Final Stage of Q-School and wanted to try and play well early to take some pressure off. His results to start the year were the opposite of that, though, as he went DQ-CUT-T65-CUT.

“I may have pressed a little bit too early because of that,” he admitted. “As we got closer to that Mexico event, it hyper-focused me and put everything into perspective. There wasn’t the possibility of not having a great week. The only thing that would have prevented that would have been a call and someone coming to get me on the golf course on Saturday.

“I didn’t feel like there was an alternative to doing really well.”

His T7 result in Mexico puts him in a much more comfortable position for when the Korn Ferry Tour returns to action, but at 36, there were some questions as to what was left for him to stay motivated in golf. He has been a pro for 13 years. He has played on mini-tours. And he has held status on every PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tour, save for the TOUR itself.

“I’ve always seen myself succeeding at (golf),” said Baldwin. “I think if I look back on growing up in New Hampshire and how few junior events I played and going to Notre Dame … I don’t think I got the reps in when I was young that likely would have made it so I succeeded right out of the gate. I feel like the learning curve has finally caught up and I have a lot more information and a lot more knowledge about how to successfully navigate my game.

“I don’t really have to push myself to stay motivated because the gains I’m making are organically doing that.”