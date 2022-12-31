Trevor Cone's bounce-back mentality leads to first TOUR card

After not recording a finish better than T33 at the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Finals, Cone looked ahead to his first season with full status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Cone would miss 39 cuts in his next 60 starts between 2019-21. He had various top finishes, such as T9 at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship and T15 at the 2021 AdventHealth Championship, but he struggled to find any consistency over the three years.

"I don't have one of these stories where I was deep in the dumps,” Cone said. “Sometimes as a pro golfer, you get in a funk, and it's hard to get out of. I wasn't playing horrible golf, but if you're not playing really good golf, it's tough even to make cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.”

In February 2021, Cone decided it was time for a fresh perspective on his game. He began working with John Scott Rattan, director of instruction at Congressional Country Club, who also coaches fellow Korn Ferry Tour winner David Kocher.

"We didn't change anything technical with my swing,” Cone said. “I'm not a technical person. My biggest thing is that I have access to my coach now. I sent him a swing video this morning, and I know he will get back to me by noon.”

After failing to finish better than T45 in his first nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, Cone won the AdventHealth Championship with rounds of 65-67-70-70. Cone felt more confidence in finishing the season strong after the victory, unlike in 2018.

"Naturally, I've become a veteran on the Korn Ferry Tour, whereas in 2018, I had no idea what I was doing,” Cone said. “I was playing golf and had no idea how hard it was to get on the PGA TOUR. After my win at the AdventHealth, I knew there was still a ton of work to be done.”