Kevin Yu's journey to PGA TOUR rooted in resilience

At the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Kevin Yu rattled off five birdies in his final seven holes during the tournament’s closing round. At the time of the season when every shot, and every point, really matters, he sprinted across the finish line.

Yu texted his old coach at Arizona State University, Matt Thurmond, filled with joy. It was classic Yu, Thurmond said, who always took a lot of pride in how he finished off events. Three times at ASU, Yu birdied the final hole of NCAA Regional competition – often a vital putt for the school to move on.

“Sun Devils finish,” was the text Thurmond received.

“It was massive,” the coach said.

Born in Taoyuan, near the northwestern coast of Taiwan, Yu’s journey to the PGA TOUR includes tens of thousands of miles traveled. (In international competition and on PGA TOUR leaderboards, Yu represents Chinese Taipei.) Now that he’s made it to the ultimate stage in the sport, Thurmond isn’t surprised to see it. Yu finished No. 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List to secure his first TOUR card, a year after finishing No. 4 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking to earn automatic Korn Ferry Tour membership.

“His game is just suited really well for the TOUR. He hits the ball high and far and he’s just got a good all-around game,” said Thurmond, who has been at Arizona State since 2016.

Yu finished runner-up at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation earlier this season, kick-starting a torrid stretch. He notched a third-place result at the Wichita Open and then a tie for second at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, his top results of the season.

It was an impressive stretch of golf for Yu to earn his way to the TOUR, but for folks like Thurmond, who have known him since he was a young teenager, it’s not all that surprising.

“He’s always seen himself as a PGA TOUR player,” said Thurmond. “That’s the only option or thinking in his mind.

"That's where he belongs."