From Stockholm to South Georgia, Vincent Norrman carves path to PGA TOUR

When Vincent Norrman made the journey to the United States to start his first year at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Swede got stuck in a snowstorm. It was January. He went into his first class as a college student, a psychology lecture, and that was the first time he was in a classroom speaking English. He wasn’t sure if he was going to make it through four years of that.

“Coming from Stockholm to South Georgia,” said Norrman, “it couldn’t be really too much more polar opposites.”

It was a big culture shock when he got there. Stockholm is Sweden’s capital. Historically beautiful. The city stretches across 14 islands. It’s the center of Sweden for politics, culture, economics and media.

With the utmost respect to Americus, Georgia – that town is just not the same.

But Norrman did alright. He got used to things and he thrived. Over his four years on the golf team, he became the school’s leader – and a frequent finder of the winner’s circle. He joined Florida State for a fifth collegiate season after the COVID-19 pandemic (he won his first event at FSU for good measure) via the transfer portal. He finished 23rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List as a rookie, sweating out the bubble at the finale in Omaha before securing an all-important spot in The 25.

And now he’s achieved a dream he’s been reaching for since he was a youngster, idolizing some of Sweden’s top hockey stars and working at an iconic Swedish candy shop. He’s a PGA TOUR member.