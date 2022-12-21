Philip Knowles concludes The Finals 25 era with rapid rise to TOUR

Scott Schroeder remembers the conversation like it was yesterday. Because it practically was yesterday.

The men’s golf coach at the University of North Florida had lunch with Philip Knowles at the Sierra Grille in Jacksonville Beach because they needed to chat. Not about anything serious. Schroeder keeps tabs on all of his former players, and it was time to touch base.

So the two men, along with UNF assistant coach Jeff Dennis and Schroeder’s daughter Kaitlyn, a junior golf standout, got together to discuss Knowles’ season on the Korn Ferry Tour. They planned the next month and went over various scenarios that could play out between then and the time the season ended on Sept. 4.

That lunch meeting was on July 26. Twenty-six days later, Knowles had earned a PGA TOUR card.

“It wasn’t highest on the list, him having his TOUR card,” Schroeder said. “We were talking about him playing his best in these last few events and seeing what happened.”

“We talked about trying to have a good two weeks,” Knowles said. “We were just catching up, having a fun conversation. Not really were we ever seriously considering that I’d be in Napa a month-and-a-half from then.”

Napa, as in the Fortinet Championship, where Knowles made his debut as a TOUR member in September.

Knowles, 26, finished the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season at No. 68 in points and was pleased with that position, knowing that he had a solid place to play for the next season. After all, he had signed up for Q-School before finishing T10 at the Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna to keep full status and gain access to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The following week at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, the first of three Finals events, Knowles led for 71 holes and ultimately earned a PGA TOUR card via his second-place tie. (Will Gordon defeated Knowles and MJ Daffue on the first playoff hole.)