Rooted in resilience: 12-year pro Tyson Alexander's journey to PGA TOUR

Before looking ahead, it’s important to look back, something Tyson is comfortable discussing. It would be easy to look at his path and think that there had to have been some dark days during the early years when he was trying to find his way. That’s not necessarily the case.

Back in college, Alexander played with Billy Horschel for three years at Florida and saw first-hand what it took to be one of the best at that level. Alexander himself improved each year in Gainesville and won the prestigious Azalea Amateur in consecutive years (2009-10) and played on the victorious U.S. Palmer Cup team in 2010 at Royal Portrush, which told him that he had the game to compete at the professional level. He also had the lineage for it; his grandfather Skip won three TOUR events and played on the 1949 and 1951 United States Ryder Cup teams.

Once he turned pro, Alexander played some form of Q-School every single year from 2010 to 2017. He knew that if he played horribly during the year in mini-tour events that he could dig himself out if he played well when it mattered most. But he never advanced.

“I was a terrible Q-School player, I guess,” he said. “And that kind of sucks.”

Alexander was playing so poorly before Q-School one year that he called his father and told him he was going to withdraw because he could still get half his entry fee refunded.

“I knew I had no chance,” Tyson said.

Buddy talked Tyson into giving it a go. He missed by a mile.

“For some reason, I was just never able to get it done,” Tyson said.

Alexander won a few mini-tour events during the fledgling years as a pro, enough to keep him going. He won twice in Florida, would play mostly throughout the south and knew that he could hang. It’s what kept him in the race.

Then, suddenly, Alexander said, “it got a little funky.”

In 2014 and 2015 he was floundering. He was playing tournament golf but wasn’t performing at a level that made him competitive. So, in 2016, Alexander took an assistant professional job at Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he played golf with members and gave lessons. It gave him a chance to step back, recharge his batteries, clear his mind and prepare to give tour golf one more solid run.

It worked. Alexander earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status for 2017 because of a 10th-place tie at Q-School. He was way down the leaderboard after two rounds but rebounded with consecutive 66s. Finally, Q-School success. Alexander made 14 starts, had two top-10 finishes, five top-25s and finished 36th on the tour’s Order of Merit. He also qualified for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.