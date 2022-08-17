  • TOUR BOUND

    Rooted in resilience: 12-year pro Tyson Alexander's journey to PGA TOUR

  • University of Florida alum Tyson Alexander aims to follow his grandfather Skip as a PGA TOUR winner. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)University of Florida alum Tyson Alexander aims to follow his grandfather Skip as a PGA TOUR winner. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)