-
-
TOUR BOUND
Rooted in resilience: 12-year pro Tyson Alexander's journey to PGA TOUR
-
August 16, 2022
By Jay Coffin , PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2022
- University of Florida alum Tyson Alexander aims to follow his grandfather Skip as a PGA TOUR winner. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)
“Even storms run out of rain eventually.”
Those are the wise words of Buddy Alexander, longtime men’s golf coach at the University of Florida who retired a few years ago and now lives in, of all places, Auburn, Alabama.
Tyson Alexander is Buddy’s son. And Tyson will be a PGA TOUR rookie next year after playing 12 years as a professional.
The quote is something Tyson vividly remembers his old man repeating at different points over the past decade.
“I felt like eventually something was going to click, and I was going to play good golf again,” Tyson Alexander said, explaining Buddy’s analogy. “I always believed. There were definitely times when I couldn’t hit the driver on the map. But I always believed in my good golf. I knew it was in there.”
The 34-year-old Alexander was right. He finished No. 18 on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List to secure his first TOUR card via The 25. He received his card in a ceremony Sunday evening at the Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.
Not only will this be Alexander’s first trip to play with the world’s best, he has played in just three PGA TOUR events in his career. Back in 2018, he shot 71-71 and missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship on a sponsor exemption. He qualified for the U.S. Open in 2009 and 2017 and missed both cuts.
“I kid him and call him a slow learner,” Buddy said. “It’s been a long road. It’s been painstakingly gradual. But he’s in a pretty good place.”
The golf roots run deep in the Alexander family.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 16, 2022
Listen to Tyson Alexander on the #TOURBound podcast talk all things family, the college golf days and his game.
Before looking ahead, it’s important to look back, something Tyson is comfortable discussing. It would be easy to look at his path and think that there had to have been some dark days during the early years when he was trying to find his way. That’s not necessarily the case.
Back in college, Alexander played with Billy Horschel for three years at Florida and saw first-hand what it took to be one of the best at that level. Alexander himself improved each year in Gainesville and won the prestigious Azalea Amateur in consecutive years (2009-10) and played on the victorious U.S. Palmer Cup team in 2010 at Royal Portrush, which told him that he had the game to compete at the professional level. He also had the lineage for it; his grandfather Skip won three TOUR events and played on the 1949 and 1951 United States Ryder Cup teams.
Once he turned pro, Alexander played some form of Q-School every single year from 2010 to 2017. He knew that if he played horribly during the year in mini-tour events that he could dig himself out if he played well when it mattered most. But he never advanced.
“I was a terrible Q-School player, I guess,” he said. “And that kind of sucks.”
Alexander was playing so poorly before Q-School one year that he called his father and told him he was going to withdraw because he could still get half his entry fee refunded.
“I knew I had no chance,” Tyson said.
Buddy talked Tyson into giving it a go. He missed by a mile.
“For some reason, I was just never able to get it done,” Tyson said.
Alexander won a few mini-tour events during the fledgling years as a pro, enough to keep him going. He won twice in Florida, would play mostly throughout the south and knew that he could hang. It’s what kept him in the race.
Then, suddenly, Alexander said, “it got a little funky.”
In 2014 and 2015 he was floundering. He was playing tournament golf but wasn’t performing at a level that made him competitive. So, in 2016, Alexander took an assistant professional job at Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he played golf with members and gave lessons. It gave him a chance to step back, recharge his batteries, clear his mind and prepare to give tour golf one more solid run.
It worked. Alexander earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status for 2017 because of a 10th-place tie at Q-School. He was way down the leaderboard after two rounds but rebounded with consecutive 66s. Finally, Q-School success. Alexander made 14 starts, had two top-10 finishes, five top-25s and finished 36th on the tour’s Order of Merit. He also qualified for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.Tyson Alexander with his friend Jimmy, who made good on a childhood bet to procure a tattoo when Alexander earned a TOUR card. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)
Alexander continued his ascent the next year and won the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s Costa Rica Classic, shooting 68-67-65-66. He was tied with Chris Killmer and Eric Steger after regulation, then made eagle on the second playoff hole to seal the victory.
The last four years have been spent on the Korn Ferry Tour, and Alexander has improved each year. He collected three top-10 finishes in 2019, had better results in 2020, then broke through with a victory at the Veritex Bank Championship in 2021, shooting 65-64 over the weekend to win by one. But he didn’t earn PGA TOUR status because the 2020-21 seasons were combined because of COVID. His 2021 season was strong, but the 2020 results held him back and he was 44th on the Regular Season Points List.
None of that matters now. Alexander started this Korn Ferry Tour season slowly but picked up steam near the end of March when he shot 64-69 over the weekend to tie for ninth at the Lake Charles Championship, then won two weeks later, again at the Veritex Bank Championship, making him the only person in Korn Ferry Tour history to successfully defend a title.
An opening 62 and a closing 64 gave Alexander a fourth-place tie in Wichita in mid-June which helped pad his position.
“If you look at my career it’s been a progression each year, although it hasn’t been as quick as I’ve wanted,” Alexander said. “As long as I keep doing that, I’ll be happy.”
Seeing double. 🏆🏆— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 17, 2022
Tyson Alexander picked up his second consecutive win @VBChampionship and another pair of cowboy boots! pic.twitter.com/ovhqoVCX20
Says Buddy Alexander: “People always ask me about the guys that play the TOUR. A couple things always stood out to me. They were always confident, very competitive, loved golf and had a great work ethic. (Tyson) had three out of the four. He loves golf, works on his game and is competitive. But it took some time for his confidence to catch up to where he is as a player. He has that now.”
With PGA TOUR status locked up for next year, the immediate goal is obvious even if accomplishing it may not be.
“I don’t want to look ahead and not play well in these next few events, but in a way, it’s preparing me for next year,” he said. “For some guys it’s going to come down to their last event. I’m trying to play best as I can, but I also have the luxury of knowing that I’m going to be on TOUR next year.”
Alexander knows there will be a learning curve in 2023 but believes it won’t be as large as it will be for rookies much younger than him. He’s friendly with many he’ll be playing with, he remains friends with Billy Horschel and, living in Jacksonville, Florida, he practices at TPC Sawgrass, where many professionals play who live in the area.
“It’ll be good to see some familiar faces again,” he said. “It’ll be good to get going.”
In the meantime, Alexander and his coach Justin Parsons have developed a plan that they’ll work on diligently over the next six months.
“I’m trying to be more professional and trying to be more organized when I practice,” Alexander said. “That’s the only way I can explain it. I need to be more professional.”
The scouting report on Alexander’s game is straightforward. As an amateur and for the early part of his pro career he would swing for the fences on every shot, hit the ball miles, but never knew exactly which direction it was going. He’s harnessed some of that power the past couple years in order to hit more fairways. His short game has always been a strength — putting in particular — and he makes loads of birdies.
“I’m not short, but I can afford to give up a few yards,” Alexander said. “I need to tidy a few things up just to help with consistency.”
Sure, it’s taken a dozen years to get to this point, but Alexander knows he’s ready. He wishes he would’ve reached the PGA TOUR sooner but knows everyone has their own path and he’s pleased with his.
“You don’t get to the big leagues and all of a sudden change who you are,” Buddy Alexander said. “It’ll be important for him to be Tyson Alexander and go play golf. There will be a learning curve but he’s older, more mature and battled his way to get there. It doesn’t mean he’ll have instant success, but it means he should be prepared. And I think he will be.
“He’s my boy and I’m very proud of him. I’m proud of his perseverance and all the things that he’s managed.”
Or, to put it in Buddy’s own words, the Alexanders are thrilled that the storm did, in fact, eventually run out of rain.
Tyson Alexander's lifelong friend was happy to pay off this bet.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 15, 2022
He got a Tyson @PGATOUR tattoo. pic.twitter.com/iTgkDIQCUW
-
-