TOUR BOUND
England's Harry Hall proud to represent West Cornwall GC on the PGA TOUR
August 13, 2022
By Adam Stanley , PGATOUR.COM
- Harry Hall has clinched his first PGA TOUR card via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)
At Harry Hall’s home golf course, West Cornwall Golf Club near Hayle in the United Kingdom – about 300 miles from London – there’s a robust wall of accomplishments.
Phil Rowe, one of his coaches at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, had plenty of amateur achievements and played the Walker Cup. And then there was Jim Barnes, who won the 1916 and 1919 PGA Championship, 1921 U.S. Open and 1925 Open Championship and is from the same club. Hall had a blueprint to follow.
Hall wears a newsboy cap these days as a tribute to Barnes, and Barnes’ accomplishments on the major-championship stages are a big reason for what Hall wants to do next in his career.
“If I can win the Masters, then West Cornwall will be the only club with all four majors in the U.K. That’s a big dream of mine,” said Hall. “Unless Rory (McIlroy) wins the Masters. It’s kind of a race for that.”
Hall has been off to the races the last two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, and thanks to a victory at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank and a handful other top-10 finishes, he has earned a PGA TOUR card for the first time.
Getting on TOUR is the first step for Hall to achieve his ultimate goal.
“I grew up and starting from age 5 or 6, I’d see (Rowe’s) amateur achievements on a listed plaque in the clubhouse and I would go inside and try to tick each of them off,” said Hall. “I played the Walker Cup and am making my way to the pro ranks and I’m adding to the wall down at West Cornwall Golf Club.”
You're a wizard, @HarryHallGolf. 🧙♂️@Boise_Open pic.twitter.com/Ecffp2CtDS— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 20, 2021
Hall’s hometown on the English coast boasts about 9,000 people. There wasn’t a singular moment he can recall when he knew he would pursue professional golf, but he was certainly doing all the right things as a youngster. When he was 11, he was an 8-handicap. When he was 12, he played off a 5. At 14, he was scratch. Two years later, he was a plus-3.
“If I kept on the track, I knew I could do something in this game,” he explained.
When you’re 18 and living in the U.K., Hall said, if you’re good enough to go pro, you do it and try to chase status on the DP World Tour. If you’re not quite there but you want to still try to compete with the best in the world, or maybe lean into a backup plan and get an education, then you would head across the pond.
With a laugh, Hall said his first trip to the United States was for his official visit at UNLV.
“I landed in Vegas and I said, ‘Well, hello America,’” Hall said. “It’s a special town for me now and when you go from West Cornwall Golf Club, which is a very old-style links course that’s 5,500 yards and you get to Shadow Creek right away … it was a different world. I was speechless for a few hours after seeing the course.”
Hall would go on to finish his college career with the sixth-lowest scoring average in school history and was selected as part of the All-Mountain West squad for three years. It was a solid enough effort, but Hall knew he had to keep climbing the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He did just that, playing the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2017 and 2018 and then the Walker Cup in 2019. He turned pro that year and broke through for his first Korn Ferry Tour win in Wichita last summer.
“I never realized it, but I just tried to take a step up the ladder every year and that’s what I did,” Hall said of his journey to this point. “There was steady progress and hopefully I can keep doing that for the rest of my career.”
Hall was teammates with fellow Korn Ferry Tour winner and now #TOURBound friend Taylor Montgomery. The pair still call Las Vegas home and will practice or grab meals together when their schedule allows for it. Montgomery proved to be a bit of a cautionary tale for Hall this season, as well, with his on-the-bubble results from 2021 forcing Hall to realize how important every point was (Montgomery infamously finished 26th on both the Regular Season Points List and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points List). At the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, for example, Hall birdied his final four holes in a row and ended up quadrupling the number of points he would have received had just parred in.
That pressure, Hall said, is what he thrives on.
Create your own reality.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 21, 2021
After eight results outside top-40, @HarryHallGolf sent this post early-week @WichitaOpen. Then won. pic.twitter.com/DjkuYgQjJI
Rowe, who is now the head men’s golf coach at Cal Poly, was a psychology major while at Stanford and introduced Hall to research and books wrapped in the mental side of golf. That has allowed Hall to act optimally on the course, and he’s really put in extra work on his mental game over the last two years.
“When I have been in (position to contend), I’ve got it done and it feels great. The breathing techniques and the work that I do on my mental game and just being in those pressure situations I love,” said Hall. “I’m lucky with the team events that I’ve played in the past and the big tournaments I’ve played well in … just dealing with that pressure and that experience helps when you’re coming down the back nine Sunday afternoon.
“I love the pressure and I love to see how calm, cool, and collected I can be.”
So, even with Hall earning his way to the TOUR for the first time, don’t be surprised if he manages that big stage with aplomb. He’s got a laser-like focus on a big goal, has proven to be a prolific ladder-climber, and has the tools and tricks to stay mentally present after next season’s promotion.
And he wants to be remembered at West Cornwall, just like those who came before him.
“Maybe I could get a couple more (majors) but if I can get the Masters, it’ll be a cherry on top. And how good would it be for West Cornwall to have all four majors?” said Hall. “Jim Barnes was just like me. Went to America at 18 years old. Caddied at the club.
“A long list of legacy there at West Cornwall, and hopefully I can add to it.”
Mood when you share the lead for the second day in row. 😤 @harryhallgolf pic.twitter.com/UstjRWD3fL— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 17, 2022
