England's Harry Hall proud to represent West Cornwall GC on the PGA TOUR

At Harry Hall’s home golf course, West Cornwall Golf Club near Hayle in the United Kingdom – about 300 miles from London – there’s a robust wall of accomplishments.

Phil Rowe, one of his coaches at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, had plenty of amateur achievements and played the Walker Cup. And then there was Jim Barnes, who won the 1916 and 1919 PGA Championship, 1921 U.S. Open and 1925 Open Championship and is from the same club. Hall had a blueprint to follow.

Hall wears a newsboy cap these days as a tribute to Barnes, and Barnes’ accomplishments on the major-championship stages are a big reason for what Hall wants to do next in his career.

“If I can win the Masters, then West Cornwall will be the only club with all four majors in the U.K. That’s a big dream of mine,” said Hall. “Unless Rory (McIlroy) wins the Masters. It’s kind of a race for that.”

Hall has been off to the races the last two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, and thanks to a victory at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank and a handful other top-10 finishes, he has earned a PGA TOUR card for the first time.

Getting on TOUR is the first step for Hall to achieve his ultimate goal.

“I grew up and starting from age 5 or 6, I’d see (Rowe’s) amateur achievements on a listed plaque in the clubhouse and I would go inside and try to tick each of them off,” said Hall. “I played the Walker Cup and am making my way to the pro ranks and I’m adding to the wall down at West Cornwall Golf Club.”